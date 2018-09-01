US Open Tennis 2018: Replay TV Schedule, Live Stream for Saturday's Draw

Kevin Hagen/Associated Press

Roger Federer returns to action at the U.S. Open and his third-round match against Nick Kyrgios at Arthur Ashe Stadium is the biggest event on Saturday's schedule.

In addition to the second-seeded Federer, sixth-seeded Novak Djokovic plays his third-round match Saturday night, while Petra Kvitova and Maria Sharapova are the highlight of the women's action.

Kvitova, the fifth seed, faces Aryna Sabalenka, the 26th seed, at 7 p.m. ET at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Sharapova, the 22nd seed, faces Jelena Ostapenko, the 10th seed, at Arthur Ashe Stadium, at the same time.

Federer's match is at the somewhat surprising time of 2 p.m. As the tournament progresses, the biggest names usually play at night in New York, but Federer and Kyrgios will play under the sun. The weather is not expected to be a huge factor, as The Weather Channel predicts 78-degree temperatures under partly cloudy skies with no chance of precipitation.

That's a huge change from earlier in the week, when temperatures were brutally hot and the New York air was dripping with humidity. That heat forced five players to retire from second-round matches.

Saturday's key third-round matches (All times ET)

Arthur Ashe Stadium

Madison Keys (14) vs. Aleksandra Krunic, 12 p.m.

Nick Kyrgios (30) vs. Roger Federer (2), 2 p.m.

Maria Sharapova (22) vs. Jelena Ostapenko (10), 7 p.m.

Novak Djokovic (7) vs. Richard Gasquet (26), 9 p.m.

Louis Armstrong Stadium

Dominika Cibulkova (29) vs. Angelique Kerber (4), 1 p.m.

Philipp Kohlschreiber vs. Alexander Zverev (4), 3 p.m.

Petra Kvitova (5) vs. Aryna Sabalenka, 7 p.m.

Here's a look at Saturday's full U.S. Open schedule.

ESPN2 will broadcast third-round matches from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., and it will begin its prime-time broadcast at 7 p.m.

The Tennis Channel will replay Saturday's action from 11 p.m. through 8 a.m. Sunday. The U.S. Open can be live-streamed at WatchESPN.

The 37-year-old Federer won his first two matches in straight sets, and the less stress he can go through at this point in his career, the better his chance for a deep run in the tournament.

Federer is a remarkably popular player, and whether he is playing in Australia, Paris, London or New York City, fans have rallied to his side and appreciate his talent as well as his even-keeled and sportsmanlike disposition.

Federer has won a remarkable 98 career singles titles in his career and more than $117 million since turning professional in 1998. Federer has won three titles this year and has more than $5 million in prize money.

His earlier victories in this tournament came over Yoshihito Nishioka and Benoit Paire.

While Federer is always a factor in the Grand Slam tournaments, Djokovic may turn out to be the player to beat.

Djokovic started his run in the U.S. Open with a four-set triumph over Marton Fucsovics and he followed that with another four-set win over Tennys Sandgren.

After an injury-plagued 2017 season, Djokovic has a 33-10 record this season and has earned two tournament championships. He has won more than $5.5 million in prize money this year.

Serena Williams overpowered her sister Venus Williams 6-1, 6-2 Friday night in a match that indicated the former champion may be back in top form.

Serena used her power, shot-making ability and athleticism to easily get the best of her older sister. Venus thought her younger sister was close to the top of her game.

"I think it's the best match she's ever played against me," Venus said, per Peter Bodo of ESPN.com. "I don't think I did a lot wrong. But she just did everything right. Obviously that level is definitely where she's going to want to stay during this whole tournament."

The victor has a chance to dominate from this point forward. Third-seeded Sloane Stephens is the only highly ranked player left on her side of the draw.

On the men's side, top-seeded Rafael Nadal survived a four-hour, 23-minute match against Karen Khachanov and secured a 5-7, 7-5, 7-6 (9-7), 7-6 (6-3) victory.

Nadal started slowly, and that's something that has become something of a pattern in many of his matches. However, he found his stride and stroke, and was able to grind out the victory over a strong opponent.

"I escaped a very tough situation, so it's a great thing," Nadal said, per ESPN.com.

Veteran Juan Martin del Potro secured a 7-5, 7-6 (8-6), 6-3 victory over 31st-seeded Fernando Verdasco in a late Friday night match. Del Potro showed off his powerful forehand throughout the match, and that shot was a key factor in his ability to survive and advance.