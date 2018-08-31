Raiders' Daryl Worley Reportedly Facing 4-Game Suspension by NFL

Tony Gonzales Oakland Raiders/Associated Press

The Oakland Raiders' team broadcast suggested cornerback Daryl Worley is facing a four-game suspension at the start of the 2018 campaign even though there hasn't been an official league announcement.

Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com noted broadcasters Rich Gannon and Beth Mowins had an exchange during Thursday's game against the Seattle Seahawks that revealed the Raiders will be without Worley for four contests because of a suspension.

Gutierrez pointed out that "Worley was arrested in April when he was found passed out in a car blocking an intersection."

Worley was on the Carolina Panthers before the Philadelphia Eagles acquired him via trade for wide receiver Torrey Smith in March prior to his arrest.

Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported in April the cornerback was arrested after becoming "combative with police." According to Rapoport and colleague Mike Garafolo, the police used a taser on him and recovered a gun at the scene.

The Eagles then quickly released him, but the Raiders signed him later that month.

Austin Knoblauch of NFL.com cited Pennsylvania court documents earlier this month and noted Worley pleaded guilty to resisting arrest and firearms charges and was sentenced with two years of probation and three days in jail.

Worley appeared in 31 of 32 games the last two seasons for the Panthers and tallied three interceptions and 152 combined tackles.