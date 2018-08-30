Patriots Beat Giants 17-12 as All Major Players Sit for Final Preseason Game

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistAugust 31, 2018

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - AUGUST 30: Danny Etling #5 of the New England Patriots rolls out against the New York Giants during a pre-season NFL game at MetLife Stadium on August 30, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)
Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images

The New England Patriots defeated the New York Giants 17-12 in their preseason finale at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Thursday night. 

Former LSU quarterback Danny Etling drew the start for the Patriots and played the entire game as Tom Brady and Brian Hoyer—along with every key contributor—rested to avoid suffering injuries in advance of the regular season. 

Etling, a seventh-round pick in April's draft, finished 18-of-32 for 157 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He also ran for 113 yards, including an 86-yard touchdown scamper in the fourth quarter to send Big Blue packing: 

   

What's Next? 

The Patriots will open their regular season Sept. 9 at home against the Houston Texans. The Giants will stay home as they prepare for a Week 1 showdown against Jalen Ramsey and the Jacksonville Jaguars. 

