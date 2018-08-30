Novak Djokovic Beats Tennys Sandgren in 2018 US Open to Advance to 3rd Round

TPN/Getty Images

No. 6 seed Novak Djokovic overcame a sluggish third set and defeated Tennys Sandgren 6-1, 6-3, 6-7(2), 6-2 at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing Meadows, New York, to punch his ticket to the third round of the U.S. Open on Thursday night.



Djokovic is now 2-0 lifetime against Sandgren, with both wins coming on the Grand Slam stage. Their first meeting, which was in the opening round of Wimbledon earlier this year, saw Djokovic cruise past the American in straight sets.

Djokovic—who was also pushed to four sets in the first round by Marton Fucsovics—dominated the first two frames against Sandgren and appeared poised to wrap things up in a shade under two hours.

The two-time U.S. Open champion controlled the early proceedings with a sharp serve and booming baseline forehands—even when he was returning serve—and Sandgren seemed overwhelmed as he committed 25 unforced errors over the first two stanzas.

However, Djokovic fell into a bit of a malaise in the third set just as Sandgren started to hit some whopping winners of his own—including a match-point save down 5-4:

Once that danger was dismissed, Sandgren continued his brief mid-match surge and blew past Djokovic in the tiebreak to force a fourth set.

It didn't last, though. And based on historical precedent, there was never a chance it was going to.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, Djokovic entered Thursday's match 180-1 lifetime at majors whenever he won the first two sets.

Now safely through to the third round, Djokovic will prepare for a meeting with No. 26 seed Richard Gasquet or the unranked Laslo Djere on Saturday. Djokovic is 12-1 lifetime against Gasquet and has never faced Djere.

Either way, he'll be heavily favored to claim a spot in the round of 16 when the weekend rolls around.