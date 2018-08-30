NFL Odds 2018: Sam Darnold, Saquon Barkley Favorites to Win Rookie of the Year

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 30, 2018

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez/Associated Press

One week away from the start of the 2018 season, the early NFL Rookie of the Year favorites are coming into focus.

Per the latest odds from Odds Shark, New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (+175—bet $100 to win $175) and New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (+225) are the betting favorites:

