NFL Odds 2018: Sam Darnold, Saquon Barkley Favorites to Win Rookie of the Year

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

One week away from the start of the 2018 season, the early NFL Rookie of the Year favorites are coming into focus.

Per the latest odds from Odds Shark, New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (+175—bet $100 to win $175) and New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (+225) are the betting favorites:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.