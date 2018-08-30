NFL Odds 2018: Sam Darnold, Saquon Barkley Favorites to Win Rookie of the Year

NFL Odds 2018: Sam Darnold, Saquon Barkley Favorites to Win Rookie of the YearAugust 30, 2018
One week away from the start of the 2018 season, the early NFL Rookie of the Year favorites are coming into focus.
Per the latest odds from Odds Shark, New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (+175—bet $100 to win $175) and New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (+225) are the betting favorites:
OddsShark @OddsShark
Updated odds to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year (@betonline_ag): Darnold +175 Barkley +225 Mayfield +900 Allen +1200 Rosen/Jackson +1400 Johnson/Jones +2000 Freeman/Michel +2500 Miller/Ridley +3300 Sutton/Moore +3300 Chub/Penny +3300
