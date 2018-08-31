Juan Bernat Joins Paris Saint-Germain from Bayern Munich

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistAugust 31, 2018

MUNICH, GERMANY - AUGUST 28: Juan Bernat of Bayern Muenchen controls the ball during the friendly match between FC Bayern Muenchen and Chicago Fire at Allianz Arena on August 28, 2018 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain have addressed their need for a new left-back late in the summer window, signing Spain's Juan Bernat from Bayern Munich.

The news was confirmed by the German club on Friday:

According to ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson, Bernat was in the final year of his contract, so the Bavarians were always likely to seek a permanent solution through either a sale or extension. Per the same report, he was PSG's top option after a deal for Filipe Luis could not be made.

The 25-year-old joined the Bavarians from Valencia in 2014 as the latest in a long line of quality left-backs from the Iberian peninsula. While he had an excellent debut campaign, injuries saw him tumble down the pecking order in subsequent seasons. When not used in a midfield role, David Alaba was the club's main starter.

A fresh start may be just what Bernat needs, and he's moving to a club that could sorely need an upgrade at left-back. Layvin Kurzawa was once regarded as one of the world's best prospects at the position, but he hasn't developed as expected, and his poor performances last year frequently hurt the team.

Former Real Sociedad man Yuri Berchiche was brought in last year as competition for Kurzawa, but he has already returned to the Basque Country, joining Athletic Bilbao. He hasn't missed his start for his new club:

Yuri's departure all but ensured PSG would go after a new left-back, and while Les Parisiens left it very late, they found their man in Bernat. When healthy and on form, he should provide a significant upgrade on Kurzawa, who will likely have to settle for a depth role.

