Tyreek Hill, Chris Conley, More Fantasy Outlook After Sammy Watkins' Injury

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins left Monday's game against the Denver Broncos with a hamstring injury, the team announced, an injury that will have fantasy football implications for both Tyreek Hill and Chris Conley.

Hill and Conley won't be the only players impacted, as Watkins' exit is bound to have an effect on Kansas City's offense as a whole.

Here's a look at the fantasy ramifications of Watkins' injury for some of the Chiefs' top pass-catchers.

Tyreek Hill

Nothing changes for Hill after Watkins' injury. Hill caught 75 passes for 1,183 yards and seven touchdowns in his second season, and he is on pace to replicate those numbers in 2018.

Through his first three games, the third-year wideout had 14 receptions for 310 yards and three touchdowns.

Especially with Watkins out, the Chiefs are likely to lean even more heavily on Hill as a deep threat in the passing game.

There's no need to overthink this. Hill is and remains a must-start in every format.

Chris Conley

An Achilles injury ended what was on pace to be a solid 2017 campaign for Conley. He had 175 receiving yards through his first five games, with his 35 yards per game on pace to be a career high.

In normal circumstances, Conley wouldn't warrant much fantasy consideration. Watkins' absence, however, means the 25-year-old could potentially become the No. 3 target in Kansas City's passing game behind Hill and Travis Kelce.

While that still doesn't equate to a high ceiling, fantasy owners would be smart to at least track his numbers to see how the Chiefs are using him. Conley is available in 99 percent of Yahoo Sports fantasy leagues, so keep him on your radar.

Demarcus Robinson and Demetrius Harris

Demarcus Robinson and Demetrius Harris are both in the same boat in that Watkins' injury doesn't do nearly enough to move the needle fantasy-wise.

Robinson has one reception for three yards this season, while Harris has caught one pass for 13 yards.

Nothing short of an injury to Kelce will be enough to make Harris a target off the waiver wire. And for Robinson, there are simply too many guys ahead of him in the depth chart to see how his role grows to the point he's delivering consistent production every week.