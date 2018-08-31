Real Madrid vs. Leganes: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Eric Alonso/Associated Press

La Liga giants Real Madrid play their third match of the season on Saturday, when they will be the overwhelming favourites at home against Leganes.

OddsShark.com has handed Los Blancos odds of 3-20 to win, compared to 16-1 for the visitors. A draw comes in at 13-2 (odds accurate as of Thursday).

Kick-off at the Estadio Santigao Bernabeu is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. BST (2:45 p.m. ET), with broadcasts available via Eleven Sports (UK) and BeIN Sports (U.S.).

Winless Leganes Face Nightmare Trip Across the Capital

La Liga has just two teams with a perfect record after two matchdays, as Spanish giants Barcelona and Real lead the field.

Leganes have struggled out of the gates with a defeat and a draw against Athletic Club Bilbao and Real Sociedad, respectively, and now face a difficult trip to the Bernabeu.

The two clubs have already met twice at the iconic ground in 2018, and in the first of those two clashes in January, the visitors shocked everyone to secure a spot in the next round of the Copa del Rey:

Three months later, Real got some revenge in a narrow 2-1 La Liga win, in which they used a number of backup players.

Manager Julen Lopetegui has the team on the right track after plenty of question marks emerged in the summer. The departures of Zinedine Zidane and Cristiano Ronaldo had many fans asking where the squad was headed, and the loss to Atletico Madrid in the UEFA European Super Cup didn't help matters.

So far, though, Los Blancos have played well in La Liga, scoring six goals in their first two matches. Their ball movement has been excellent―perhaps no surprise given Lopetegui's reputation―and a lack of an ace striker hasn't held the side back.

Karim Benzema scored twice against Girona, and Gareth Bale has also netted twice already. His excellent form dates back to last year:

Leganes have given Real a number of scares in the past few years, with several closely fought derbies, but they have just one win in the last six matchups between the two to show for it.

Individual quality often wins out when these two sides meet, and don't expect that to change this weekend.

Prediction: Real Madrid 2-0 Leganes