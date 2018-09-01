Premier League Fixtures: Live Stream, TV Schedule and Week 4 EPL Predictions

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

The early pacesetters attempt to consolidate their position at the top of the Premier League, as Liverpool visit Leicester City on Saturday.

The Reds are level on nine points with Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Watford, with the four clubs grabbing maximum points from their opening games.

Spurs tackle the Hornets on the road, guaranteeing one side loses its perfect record, as Chelsea play Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge.

Manchester United's woes have continued after two early defeats. They now face the uncomfortable task of a visit to Burnley on Sunday.

Reigning champions Manchester City remain two points off the pace at the top of the table, and welcome Newcastle United to the Etihad Stadium.

New boys Cardiff City host Arsenal, as coach Unai Emery attempts to turn the Gunners into title challengers after succeeding former boss Arsene Wenger.

Here is a breakdown of this week's fixtures and score predictions for England's top division, including TV and streaming details.

Week 4 Fixtures and Predictions

Saturday, Sept. 1

Leicester vs. Liverpool, 12:30 p.m. (BST), 7:30 a.m (ET)—Sky Sports (UK), NBC (U.S.), 1-3

Brighton & Hove Albion vs, Fulham, 3 p.m. (BST), 10 a.m. (ET)—NBC (U.S.), 1-2

Chelsea vs. Bournemouth, 3 p.m. (BST), 10 a.m. (ET)—NBC (U.S.), 2-1

Crystal Palace vs. Southampton, 3 p.m. (BST), 10 a.m. (ET)—NBC (U.S.), 2-0

Everton vs. Huddersfield Town, 3 p.m. (BST), 10 a.m. (ET)—NBC (U.S.), 2-0

West Ham United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers, 3 p.m. (BST), 10 a.m. (ET)—NBC (U.S.), 2-2

Manchester City vs. Newcastle, 5:30 p.m. (BST), 12:30 p.m. (ET)—BT Sport (UK), NBC (U.S.), 5-1

Sunday, Sept. 2

Cardiff vs. Arsenal - 1:30 p.m. (BST), 8:30 a.m. (ET) —Sky Sports (UK), NBC (U.S.), 0-1

Burnley vs. Manchester United - 4 p.m. (BST), 11 a.m. (ET)—NBC (U.S.), 2-2



Watford vs. Spurs - 4 p.m. (BST), 11 a.m. (ET)—Sky Sports (UK), NBC (U.S.), 1-3

Live stream links: Sky Go (UK), BT Sport App (UK), NBC Live (U.S.).

Visit the official Premier League website for more broadcasting information.

Preview

After ending last term with UEFA Champions League final defeat, Liverpool have started off on the expected foot.

The Reds have produced scintillating attacking football as they raced to the top of the league, with Mohamed Salah continuing his world-class form.

Jan Kruger/Getty Images

The Egypt international ended last season with 32 Premier League goals and 10 assists, and he threatens to match those heady numbers this term.

Leicester have appeared lively in their opening games, and they will provide Liverpool a significant hurdle to navigate.

The Foxes have collected two victories and were unlucky to lose to United at Old Trafford on the opening day of the campaign.

Spurs arrive at Watford fresh from their success at the Theatre of Dreams, beating United 3-0 in front of the stunned home crowd.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Harry Kane was crowned top scorer at the FIFA 2018 World Cup, and the England striker was the catalyst for victory as he grabbed the opener in Manchester.

Watford have been the surprise package of the opening weeks, and they have maximum points after victories against Brighton, Burnley and Palace.

Chelsea are the only other side in the top division with maximum points, but Bournemouth will give them a run for their money in west London.

Manchester City suffered a surprise draw against Wolves in their last game, and will be hoping to be back to winning ways against a weak Newcastle side.

LINDSEY PARNABY/Getty Images

The Magpies have appeared short in defence and attack, and could be put to the sword by a rampant home team.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho remains under the spotlight after his side dropped six points from their opening three games, and the Red Devils face the unenviable short hop to Burnley.

However, the Clarets are themselves out of form, and are yet to pick up a win this season.

Per Goal, United legend Ryan Giggs said fans need to back the Special One now more than ever:

Arsenal fell to a pair of defeats in their first two games of the season, dropping the points against Manchester City and Chelsea, but a victory against West Ham has steadied the ship.

Emery's side have passed the ball with confidence, but will be tested against the grit and aggression of Cardiff in Wales.

Brighton and Fulham should provide an entertaining encounter at the American Express Community Stadium, as the visitors field their expensive starting XI constructed in the summer after promotion.

In the remaining fixtures, Southampton visit the capital as they face off against Palace at Selhurst Park, while Wolves take a trip to West Ham's London Stadium.