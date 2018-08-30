Ex-NFL LB Greg Lloyd Arrested, Allegedly Pulled Gun on His Wife

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Greg Lloyd was arrested July 27 for allegedly pointing a gun at his wife, according to TMZ Sports.

Stephanie Lloyd said her husband pulled a gun on her on July 20, and "told me that if I f--k up I'm going to get one."

Greg Lloyd denied the allegations.

Stephanie Lloyd said Greg continued making threats over the phone after she left the house on July 20, alleging her husband said, "Doing stupid s--t like this is how you end up in the morgue."

He was charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor pointing a gun at someone, and a restraining order prevents Greg Lloyd from being within 200 yards of her until August 2019.

Stephanie Lloyd said there was a pattern of abuse: "I have battled all types of abuse from my husband for years hoping that things would at some point get better. ... I do not feel safe anymore."

Stephanie also said her husband "has a history" of pointing guns at people. Per TMZ Sports, Lloyd was convicted of doing so in the early 2000s.

The 53-year-old Lloyd spent 10 NFL seasons with the Steelers and one with the Carolina Panthers from 1988-1998.

With the Steelers, he was a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro First Team selection. Lloyd ranks sixth on the Steelers' all-time sacks list with 53.5 as well.