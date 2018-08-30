US Open Tennis 2018 Schedule: Replay TV Coverage, Live Stream for Thursday Draw

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Wimbledon champions Novak Djokovic and Angelique Kerber are both in action on Thursday at the U.S. Open.

The duo will both be seeking to progress into Round 3 when they walk out on the Arthur Ashe Stadium at Flushing Meadows. Kerber kickstarts the action on the show court against Johanna Larsson, while Djokovic meets Tennys Sandgren.

Sandwiched between those tussles may well be the best match of the day, as second seed Roger Federer meets the flamboyant Frenchman Benoit Paire. Other big names in action include Alexander Zverev and Caroline Wozniacki.

Another absorbing day is in store at the final Grand Slam of 2018. Here are the standout matches to come on Thursday, where you can watch the action back and a preview of the day's play.

Thursday Schedule - Selected Matches

Arthur Ashe Stadium

Johanna Larsson vs. (4) Angelique Kerber

(3) Roger Federer vs. Benoit Paire

(6) Novak Djokovic vs. Tennys Sandgren

(22) Maria Sharapova vs. Sorana Cirstea

Louis Armstrong Stadium

(5) Petra Kvitova vs. Yafan Wang

Nicolas Mahut vs. (4) Alexander Zverev

(14) Madison Keys vs. Bernarda Pera

Gael Monfils vs. (21) Kei Nishikori

Lesia Tsurenko vs. (2) Caroline Wozniacki

For the schedule in full visit the competition website.

Replay Info: Tennis Channel and Tennis Channel Everywhere will broadcast a replay of the day's action on Friday, starting at 5 a.m. ET. ESPN will live-stream the tournament.

Wimbledon Champions Headline Thursday Action

KENA BETANCUR/Getty Images

After some years of injury issues and inconsistent form, the tennis world seemingly has the best version of Djokovic back again.

A win at Wimbledon has emboldened the Serbian ahead of the U.S. Open and he was expected to rattle through his opening round match against Marton Fucsovics. However, it did take Djokovic some time to get settled, eventually winning the tussle in four sets.

The heat did appear to be an issue for the sixth seed during that encounter, and Djokovic provided some intriguing insight into how he and his opponent coped during a break, per George Bellshaw of Metro:

The 13-time Grand Slam champion will be back to taking things seriously again on Thursday, though, as Sandgren has the talent to put him under pressure, especially with home fans in support.

Earlier on it'll be Kerber to get things rolling on Arthur Ashe, as she too seeks to continue building momentum after her success at SW19.

Like Djokovic, the German also took some time to find her groove in Round 1, as Margarita Gasparyan was able to dig in in the first set. Against Larsson the shackles should be off and as relayed by Live Tennis, Kerber has an excellent recent record against the Swede:

The most eye-catching meeting on Thursday is likely to come between Federer and Paire, though, as two of the best technical players in the men's game go head-to-head.

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

While the Swiss, a five-time winner here, is undoubtedly the favourite, it's one for fans of the sport to enjoy. As relayed by the Australian Open Twitter account, Federer hinted recently that we may not see him in action too many more times either:

Encouragingly for the second seed, he still appears to be at the top of his game. Against Yoshihito Nishioka he breezed into Round 1, lighting up Flushing Meadows with some of his best tennis.

Australian Open champion Wozniacki will be seeking to finish her Grand Slam year as she started it, and goes up against Lesia Tsurenko later in the day. Meanwhile, two of the most entertaining players in the men's game will also face off in Gael Monfils and Kei Nishikori.