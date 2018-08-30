Report: Divock Origi to Lead 'Mini-Exodus' from Liverpool Before Deadline

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Divock Origi, Lazar Markovic, Sheyi Ojo and Pedro Chirivella are reportedly all expected to depart Liverpool in a "mini-exodus" before the European transfer deadline passes on Friday.

According to Ian Doyle of the Liverpool Echo, Origi has a number of suitors, including Besiktas, and Liverpool have already ended talks with Borussia Dortmund after they failed to meet the Reds' £27 million asking price for the Belgian forward.

Origi spent last season on loan at Woflsburg after being deemed surplus to requirements in Liverpool's front line.

His return of six goals and two assists in 31 Bundesliga appearances in 2017-18 was respectable. But the Anfield outfit may have to lower their fee expectations if they are keen to offload the 23-year-old in a permanent deal as it seems unlikely any club will be prepared to splash out almost £30 million on him.

Per Doyle, Standard Liege and Anderlecht are both interested in taking Markovic on loan, while Ojo, 21, is nearing a season-long loan to French side Reims.

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Markovic, 24, joined Liverpool from Benfica for £20 million in 2014 when former manager Brendan Rodgers was in charge.

He made 19 appearances in the Premier League in his debut season on Merseyside, but he has spent the majority of Jurgen Klopp's tenure on various loan spells, including the second half of last term at Anderlecht.

There is clearly not a place for him in the German manager's squad and, as his Liverpool contract expires next summer, he will likely leave Anfield for free after another loan move in 2018-19.

Ojo arguably has better prospects at Liverpool than the Serbian but he suffers from the same challenge of trying to break into one of the best attacking lines in Europe.

The young winger will be sure to get much more game time at Reims than he will at Liverpool in 2018-19, and he can return to Anfield next summer better prepared to fight for a starting spot.