NBA Stars Ready for Career Years in 2018-19

An apex and a plateau all in one, the NBA career year is often inherently bittersweet.

It means it's as well as a player will ever perform.

Most of the guys on our list are still young enough to sustain the peak levels we're predicting for a few more years. But the overarching idea is that 2018-19 will represent the absolute best we can expect for the player's career.

Example: Stephen Curry peaked in 2015-16 with his unanimous MVP honor. He's still a top-five player, but he's never going to be his 2015-16 self again. That's just how aging and career trajectories work.

Health has to be a factor because you can't turn in a career year if you miss a bunch of time. For some, like Joel Embiid for example, predicting a career year in 2018-19 means forecasting excellent health while also implying breakdowns might still be on the more distant horizon.

More broadly, the players we'll highlight are at points in their careers where their skills, smarts, team situations and athleticism combine to portend big things. The biggest, actually.

For these guys, it'll never get better from a performance perspective than 2018-19.