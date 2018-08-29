Stephen Jones: No Earl Thomas Progress, Cowboys Still in Market for Safety Help

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys are still searching for help at safety with the start of the regular season just over a week away, but the club hasn't made progress on a potential trade for disgruntled Seattle Seahawks All-Pro Earl Thomas.

Speaking at the team's kickoff luncheon Wednesday, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said the club has not had recent trade discussions with the Seahawks as Thomas continues to hold out in search of a new contract.

According to Pro Football Talk's Charean Williams, the Cowboys "have found the Seahawks' asking price too high."

Thomas, who is entering the final year of his contract, penned a piece for The Players' Tribune earlier this month in which he said the Seahawks had two options: extend him or trade him to a team "that wants me to be part of their future.”

The Cowboys have been circled as a logical trade destination for Thomas ever since he tried to walk into Dallas' locker room last December and told head coach Jason Garrett to "come get me."

"I've always been a Cowboys fan growing up," he explained. "The biggest thing when I said 'come get me,' I didn't literally mean, 'come get me now.' I'm still in the prime of my career, I still want to be here. But when Seattle kicks me to the curb, please, the Cowboys, come get me. You know? This is the place where I want to be when they kick me to the curb. So that's what I meant by. People take me too serious. That's just who I am."

The Cowboys' current starting safety tandem is comprised of Xavier Woods and Jeff Heath, both of whom are nursing injuries.

Woods is dealing with a hamstring injury that could force him to miss Week 1, according to ESPN.com's Todd Archer, while Heath is recovering from a sprained ankle. Fellow safety Kavon Frazier suffered a separated left shoulder during a preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals, although he's expected to play through the injury.

"We're looking for safety help out there, as we are offensive line help," Jones said. "With Xavier being a big question mark for the first game, second game, whatever it is he might miss, we're certainly on that. Obviously, Kavon got a little busted up as well in terms of his shoulder, but he's a tough guy, and we feel good about him playing against Carolina. But we're on the hunt for Red October there—both safety and offensive line."