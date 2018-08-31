Chelsea vs. Bournemouth: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Chelsea will start their Premier League outing against Bournemouth on Saturday as the clear favourites, with bookmakers backing the Blues to continue their perfect start to the season.

According to OddsShark.com, the Blues sport odds of 2-5, compared to 8-1 for the Cherries. A draw carries odds of 333-100 (odds accurate as of Wednesday).

Kick-off is scheduled for 3 p.m. BST (10 a.m. ET), and American viewers will be able to watch via NBC. British viewers can watch via the Sky Go app.

Unbeaten Teams Clash

Chelsea have claimed three wins from three outings this season, but their lead over Bournemouth is just two points, as the Cherries have also impressed.

Wins over Cardiff City and West Ham United were followed by a 2-2 draw against Everton last weekend, a spectacular outing that saw plenty of drama and some controversy:

Adam Smith has already served his suspension, meaning the Cherries have no absentees through bookings. They do have some injuries to deal with, though, with Junior Stanislas and Marc Pugh expected to be sidelined, per WhoScored.com.

The Blues are unlikely to make changes, as their squad has performed admirably so far. An adjustment period to new manager Maurizio Sarri was expected, but while there have been defensive struggles, the attack has picked up the slack.

Eden Hazard is rounding into form after needing some time off after the FIFA World Cup with Belgium, and Alvaro Morata has shown flashes of his talent under the new coach, even if he still has his critics:

Jorginho has quickly become a key figure in the Chelsea midfield, creating plenty of looks with his passing, and with Hazard now starting, things should only get easier for the Italian. Mateo Kovacic's familiarity with his new team-mates will also help―Chelsea are trending in the right direction.

Bournemouth have played well this season, but they have yet to face a legitimate title contender. They should provide a good test for the Blues, but at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea are the clear favourites for a reason.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-0 Bournemouth