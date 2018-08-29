US Open Clarifies Code Violation After Alize Cornet Changed Shirt During Match

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 29, 2018

MONTREAL, QC - AUGUST 08: Alize Cornet of France reacts after scoring a point against Angelique Kerber of Germany during day three of the Rogers Cup at IGA Stadium on August 8, 2018 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Officials from the U.S. Open addressed the incident in which Alize Cornet was assessed a warning for changing her shirt on the court Tuesday in a three-set defeat to Johanna Larsson. 

"We have clarified the policy to ensure this will not happen moving forward," the tournament said Wednesday in a statement, per ESPNW's D'Arcy Maine. "Fortunately, she was only assessed a warning with no further penalty or fine."

During the match, Cornet had gone back to the locker room to change shirts. She realized when she returned she had put the shirt on backward. As a result, she quickly corrected the mistake at the back of the court before play resumed.

The chair umpire issued Cornet a warning for unsportsmanlike conduct, with Maine noting the rules stipulate women "should only change their attire in a break between sets in the nearest available bathroom."

Judy Murray, the mother of three-time Grand Slam winner Andy Murray, was among those noting the men's players weren't held to the same standard.

Cornet's rule violation came shortly after the president of the French Tennis Federation drew criticism for saying the French Open would have a new dress code, specifically pointing out the black bodysuit Serena Williams wore during this year's tournament wouldn't be allowed.

Williams told BBC Sport's Saj Chowdhury the wardrobe had a practical application since it helped combat the blood clots that have been a persistent issue for her over the years.

Related

    U.S. Open Tennis 2018: Live Updates

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    U.S. Open Tennis 2018: Live Updates

    Nytimes
    via Nytimes

    US Open Clarifies Violation for In-Match Shirt Change

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    US Open Clarifies Violation for In-Match Shirt Change

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Djokovic enjoys ice bath as US Open players wilt in heat

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Djokovic enjoys ice bath as US Open players wilt in heat

    CNN
    via CNN

    US Open 2018: day three – Wawrinka, Stephens, Murray and more – live!

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    US Open 2018: day three – Wawrinka, Stephens, Murray and more – live!

    Katy Murrells
    via the Guardian