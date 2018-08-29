US Open Clarifies Code Violation After Alize Cornet Changed Shirt During Match

Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Officials from the U.S. Open addressed the incident in which Alize Cornet was assessed a warning for changing her shirt on the court Tuesday in a three-set defeat to Johanna Larsson.

"We have clarified the policy to ensure this will not happen moving forward," the tournament said Wednesday in a statement, per ESPNW's D'Arcy Maine. "Fortunately, she was only assessed a warning with no further penalty or fine."

During the match, Cornet had gone back to the locker room to change shirts. She realized when she returned she had put the shirt on backward. As a result, she quickly corrected the mistake at the back of the court before play resumed.

The chair umpire issued Cornet a warning for unsportsmanlike conduct, with Maine noting the rules stipulate women "should only change their attire in a break between sets in the nearest available bathroom."

Judy Murray, the mother of three-time Grand Slam winner Andy Murray, was among those noting the men's players weren't held to the same standard.

Cornet's rule violation came shortly after the president of the French Tennis Federation drew criticism for saying the French Open would have a new dress code, specifically pointing out the black bodysuit Serena Williams wore during this year's tournament wouldn't be allowed.

Williams told BBC Sport's Saj Chowdhury the wardrobe had a practical application since it helped combat the blood clots that have been a persistent issue for her over the years.