Predicting How Every Champions League Group Finishes

Final standings

1. Atletico Madrid

2. Borussia Dortmund

3. Monaco

4. Club Brugge

Why you should watch

This is the first of two pretty damn hipster groups. Atletico Madrid are everyone's perennial underdogs, Borussia Dortmund's charm never goes unnoticed and Monaco are the greatest stockpiler of elite young talent on the continent. It's guaranteed to be a lot of fun.

Breakout star

Monaco have myriad young talents that fit this bill, so take your pick between them, but also watch out for Rodri at Atletico Madrid. Drafted in as a fresh heartbeat to the side this summer, he's a commanding central midfielder who has already made a great impression.

Can't-miss game

In terms of pure entertainment, Monaco vs. Dortmund is superbly poised. Their 2017 quarter-final featured nine goals over two legs, and there's no reason that can't be repeated; they're just set up to excite.