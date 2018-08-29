Real Madrid-Bound Rodrygo Praises Santos Fans After Copa Libertadores Violence

Ricardo Nogueira/Getty Images

Santos forward Rodrygo, who will join Real Madrid next summer, has defended the Brazilian club's fans after they caused disruption in Tuesday's last-16 Copa Libertadores clash against Independiente, causing the match to be suspended 12 minutes from time.

The Santos fans were protesting against CONMEBOL's decision to change last week's 0-0 first-leg result to a 3-0 Independiente win due to midfielder Carlos Sanchez's ineligibility. Rodrygo, 17, said they were right to react as they did, per Marca:

"I believe the fans did well. What happened [to us] was a disgrace. The fans were totally right in doing what they did today. The game ended when the result of the trial came out, that shame, the temptation was to talk a lot of s--t here, but there's nothing we can do, so I have to stay still."

In a fan video taken just after the suspension of Tuesday's match the teenager was also captured shouting: "Conmebol, sons of bitches."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.