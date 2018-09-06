The 1 Rookie Who Could Make or Break Each MLB Contender

0 of 13

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The value of experience can't be overstated.

Playing in a pennant race, when every game is crucial and the lights shine brightest, is simply a different animal than your run-of-the-mill regular-season game.

That experience has to start somewhere, and for each MLB contender, there's at least one rookie on the roster who is in a position to make a real difference.

Ahead, we've taken a closer look at the one rookie on each roster who figures to make the biggest impact the rest of the way and on into October if his team reaches the postseason.

While performance to date played a part in deciding which rookie got the nod for each team, the biggest factor was a player's expected role for the stretch run. After all, it's hard to make an impact if you're watching from the bench.

Note: To be considered a contender, teams needed to have at least a 10 percent chance of reaching the postseason, according to the latest odds from FanGraphs.