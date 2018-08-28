Donald Trump Jokingly Gives Media a Red Card During Meeting with FIFA President

MANDEL NGAN/Getty Images

President Donald Trump jokingly handed the press a red card during a meeting with FIFA President Gianni Infantino on Tuesday.

During a meeting with the media in the Oval Office, Trump received an explanation from Infantino about when yellow and red cards are used during the course of a soccer game.

Upon hearing the red card is used to "kick out" a player, Trump gestured at assembled reporters and photographers in attendance:

"That's very good," Trump said. "I like that."

The United States, along with Canada and Mexico, will play host to the World Cup in 2026 for the first time since the international spectacle descended upon the USA in 1994.