Luis Gonzalez: 'Blessed and Honored' to Be Pallbearer at John McCain's Funeral

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 28, 2018

Arizona Diamondbacks legend Luis Gonzalez before a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Thursday, May 3, 2018, in Phoenix. The Dodgers defeated the Diamondbacks 5-2. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Former Arizona Diamondbacks star Luis Gonzalez will serve as a pallbearer at the funeral of Senator John McCain, a role he is not taking lightly, via TMZ Sports

"He was just a great man and I'm truly blessed and honored to be a part of this honoring of him for this week," Gonzalez said of the late Arizona senator. 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

