Zach Pascal, Eric Ebron, Colts Fantasy Outlook After Jacoby Brissett's Injury

After losing Andrew Luck to a surprise retirement before the season, the Indianapolis Colts have to go further down the depth chart with Jacoby Brissett ruled out for Sunday's Week 10 game against the Miami Dolphins because of a knee injury.

Brian Hoyer is the next man up at quarterback after signing a three-year deal before Week 1, giving the offense a reliable and experienced option under center.

The 33-year-old won't be considered a top fantasy option on his own, but he has put up big enough numbers as a starter to allow others to be productive. Hoyer has topped 300 passing yards in six of his last eight games with at least 30 passing attempts.

He also impressed in relief of Brissett in Week 9 with three touchdown passes against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Though we didn't see much of him over the past couple of years with the New England Patriots, he knows how to help an offense.

Indianapolis also benefits from getting to face a Dolphins defense that ranks 29th in yards allowed (402.4 per game) and tied for 28th in passing touchdowns allowed (19).

This could limit the damage to the other pass-catchers on the roster, most notably Zach Pascal, who's taken over as the team's top aerial target with T.Y. Hilton sidelined by a calf injury. Pascal recorded seven catches for 76 yards and a touchdown against the Steelers last week.

Consistency will likely still be an issue, but if you need a boom-or-bust option at receiver, he should be considered for your lineup, especially with wideout Parris Campbell also ruled out for the Miami game.

Tight ends Eric Ebron and Jack Doyle should stay involved in the offense, but there might not be enough yards or touchdowns to go around to make either fantasy-relevant. Other options like Devin Funchess will likely fall out of favor and can be avoided.

Meanwhile, Marlon Mack could struggle to find many open lanes with plenty of extra attention from defenses, though he faces a Dolphins defence in Week 10 that has surrendered the fourth-most points to running backs.

