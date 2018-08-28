Dez Bryant Calls Out Jake Paul After Being Taunted over Lack of NFL Contract

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistAugust 28, 2018

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 31: Wide receiver Dez Bryant #88 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during warmups before playing against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on December 31, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

As Dez Bryant waits to see what his NFL future holds, he finds himself in the middle of an odd Twitter beef.

Bryant, who remains a free agent after being released by the Dallas Cowboys in April, recently slid into YouTuber Jake Paul's DMs. The problem is that he meant to hit up Jake's brother, Logan, who fought fellow YouTuber KSI over the weekend.    

That led to an awkward encounter:

For what it's worth, Bryant has reportedly had offers on the table following his release.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported in April that the three-time Pro Bowl wideout had a multiyear offer from the Baltimore Ravens, which he turned down because he preferred a one-year deal. More recently, Bryant declined a contract from the Cleveland Browns that featured a base salary of less than $5 million, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

And if Jake wants to step into the ring to settle things, the 6'2", 220-pound Bryant is more than willing:

An NFL star against a YouTuber would be quite the matchup.

