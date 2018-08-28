Arsenal Transfer News: Reiss Nelson Reportedly Close to Hoffenheim Switch

Arsenal Transfer News: Reiss Nelson Reportedly Close to Hoffenheim SwitchAugust 28, 2018
Arsenal youngster Reiss Nelson, 18, is reportedly set to join Bundesliga side Hoffenheim before the German transfer window closes on Friday.
The teenager's current deal expires next summer, and he has been unable to agree a contract extension with the Gunners.
Nelson has opted to leave Arsenal for Hoffenheim in a bid to secure regular first-team football, according to Goal's Chris Wheatley.
The winger has come through the academy at Arsenal, but he appears to be surplus under new manager Unai Emery.
Alex Iwobi and Danny Welbeck are ahead in the pecking order at north London, which means Nelson will struggle for game time.
Although he featured in pre-season for Arsenal, he has not made it into the squad for any of the Gunners' first three Premier League games against West Ham United, Chelsea and Manchester City.
Nelson won the Premier League 2 Player of the Year award last season after helping the Gunners claim the PL2 Division 1 title.
Squawka Football showed how effective he was:
Squawka Football @Squawka
Reiss Nelson was named PL2 Player of the Year for the 2017/18 season: • 11 games • 9 goals • 3 assists A key part of Arsenal's title-winning side. 🏆 https://t.co/OMacyYu6uI
His impressive performances also saw him break into the Arsenal first team, with 16 appearances in all competitions.
The youngster even caught the eye of European champions Real Madrid, according to the Evening Standard's James Benge:
James Benge @jamesbenge
A lot of top clubs finding Arsenal a good place to pick up young prospects: - McGuane (doing well at Barca, trained with first team) - Willock (slow progress at Benfica but well regarded) - Hinds Even Real Madrid were keen on Reiss Nelson, though he'll eventually sign extension.
Nelson said in April he was hoping to sign a new Arsenal deal soon after making his full Premier League debut in a 3-2 win over Southampton, per the Press Association (h/t the Guardian).
He has yet to put pen to paper but could sign a new long-term contract before joining Hoffenheim on a season-long loan, according to Adrian Kajumba at the Mirror.
Sports editor Tom Marshall-Bailey is not impressed with Arsenal's decision to let him leave:
Tom Marshall-Bailey @TomMarshall_B
Interesting line from @ChrisWheatley_ on Reiss Nelson. Arsenal have clearly had to act sooner rather than later with a new deal unsigned but feels like a massive oversight given wide players remain the area of the squad they are still badly lacking in. https://t.co/Yoa3UQMCWQ
Nelson's choice may also have been influenced by Jadon Sancho's success at Borussia Dortmund. The 18-year-old joined the club from Manchester City in summer 2017 and has become part of the first team set-up.
