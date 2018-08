10 Must-Watch Future Stars About to Invade MLB

10 of 10

2018 Stats (AA): 5-7, 2.68 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 40 BB, 171 K, 134.1 IP

September Role: Multi-inning reliever and spot starter

40-Man Roster: No

It cost the New York Yankees a pair of prospects—second baseman Nick Solak and right-hander Taylor Widener—to acquire utility man Brandon Drury from the Arizona Diamondbacks during the offseason.

Five months later, they traded Drury to the Toronto Blue Jays for rental starter J.A. Happ.

While Solak has a chance to be a solid player, the loss of Widener could come back to haunt them in the not-too-distant future.

A 12th-round pick in 2016, Widener was used primarily as a reliever during his three seasons at the University of South Carolina and in his pro debut, but his strong three-pitch mix made him a prime candidate to move into a starting role.

He did just that while pitching for the Yankees' High-A affiliate last season, going 7-8 with a 3.39 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 129 strikeouts in 119.1 innings spanning 27 starts.

The 23-year-old has continued to show swing-and miss-stuff this season thanks to a mid-90s fastball that he backs with a plus slider and a developing changeup. That arsenal has helped him rack up 171 strikeouts—tied with Josh James (HOU) and Conner Menez (SF) for the MiLB lead—and has him knocking on the door for a promotion.

While it's looking more and more like his future will be in the big league rotation, Widener's experience pitching out of the bullpen will serve him well. Unless injury strikes, he figures to join the relief corps, provided he gets the call.

