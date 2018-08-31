10 Must-Watch Future Stars About to Invade MLB

0 of 10

Ron Vesely/Getty Images

The final month of the 2018 MLB season is right around the corner, and with it comes roster expansion from 25 to 40 players.

The bulk of September call-ups consist of players who have spent the season shuffling between Triple-A and the majors—the fringe middle relievers, spot starters, utility infielders and fifth outfielders of the world.

However, at least a few top prospects always get their first taste of MLB action during this window as well.

Here's a quick look at some of the top prospects who got the call last September, with their placement on the Baseball America midseason top 100 prospects list included for reference:

8. OF Victor Robles (WAS)

17. RHP Walker Buehler (LAD)

18. C Francisco Mejia (CLE)

26. 2B Franklin Barreto (OAK)

29. C Chance Sisco (BAL)

35. OF Alex Verdugo (LAD)

43. RHP Brandon Woodruff (MIL)

57. RHP Jack Flaherty (STL)

68. LHP Anthony Banda (ARI)

70. RHP Erick Fedde (WAS)

74. OF Willie Calhoun (TEX)

76. LHP Luiz Gohara (ATL)

91. 1B Ryan McMahon (COL)

92. SS J.P. Crawford (PHI)

99. OF Austin Hays (BAL)

Which notable prospects are ready to crash the party this time around? Let's take a look.