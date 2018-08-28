Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros: Odds, Analysis, MLB Betting Pick

Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

The American League West-leading Houston Astros (81-50) will try to extend their winning streak to seven games and increase their division lead Tuesday when they host the Oakland Athletics (79-53) as large home favorites at the sportsbooks.

The Astros moved 2.5 games ahead of the Athletics in the AL West with an 11-4 victory on Monday, blowing open a close game with six runs in the bottom of the eighth inning.

MLB betting line: The Astros opened as -192 favorites (wager $192 to win $100); the total is at 8.5 runs, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

MLB betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 3.6-1.3, Athletics (MLB picks on every game)

Why the Athletics can pay on the MLB lines

Oakland has been resilient all season and had won the previous two meetings in Houston as part of a four-game series winning streak between July and August, according to the OddsShark MLB Database.

The A's will send journeyman Edwin Jackson (4-3, 2.97 ERA) to the mound next in hopes of rebounding, and he pitched well against the Astros the last time he faced them, allowing two runs and five hits in five innings with two walks and two strikeouts.

Oakland won 4-3 with the 34-year-old walking away with a no-decision, and the team is an impressive 5-1 in his last six starts.

Why the Astros can pay on the MLB lines

Houston has now won two in a row in this matchup after dropping five of the previous six meetings. Prior to that earlier this season, the Astros had put together an eight-game winning streak in the series, with six taking place on the road.

Their struggles at home are also in the rear-view mirror after two straight wins at Minute Maid Park following a surprising nine-game skid there.

Opposing Jackson will be Charlie Morton (13-3, 3.05 ERA), who has put together one of the best seasons of his career.

The 34-year-old will be happy to be home too after making five of his previous six starts on the road, and he won last time out against the Seattle Mariners despite giving up six runs in five innings.

Smart betting pick

Following a rout in the series opener on Monday, it is safe to say Houston is back and ready to defend its title as the World Series champion.

The A's have been a fun story this year with a great shot to make the playoffs as a wild-card team, but the Astros are putting themselves in position for another run at the AL pennant.

Take Houston and Morton to win again here even though the price appears a little high.

MLB betting trends

The total has gone under in five of Oakland's last seven games.

Oakland is 5-11 in its last 16 games when playing Houston.

The total has gone under in four of Houston's last six games at home.

