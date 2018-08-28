US Open Tennis 2018: Replay TV Schedule, Live Stream for Tuesday's Draw

Chris Trotman/Getty Images

Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Caroline Wozniacki and Maria Sharapova will headline Tuesday's U.S. Open matches, the second day of full competition.

Wimbledon champion Djokovic will take on Marton Fucsovics of Hungary, following the conclusion of Wozniacki's battle with Samantha Stosur. Federer faces the dangerous Yoshihito Nishioka, and Sharapova will go up against Patty Schnyder.

For a full look at the schedule, visit the U.S. Open's official website. The Tennis Channel and Tennis Channel Everywhere will provide a replay of the day's action on Wednesday, starting at 5 a.m. ET ESPN will live stream the tournament.

The draw served up a daunting potential path to the final for Federer, who could face Djokovic in the quarter-finals and will have to overcome several tricky hurdles to get there, per Sky Sport's Angelo Mangiante:

Many fans will have their eye on the potential third-round match against Nick Kyrgios, but it would be dangerous to look past Tuesday's challenger. Japan's Nishioka has enjoyed a solid return to form since recovering from the knee injury that derailed his swift rise last season, and he's seemingly improving with every set he plays.

The 22-year-old was one of the feel-good stories of the 2017 season, famously beating Tomas Berdych at Indian Wells:

His resilience is arguably his top attribute, as the rising star can draw out matches against top competitors when he's on form. While he's not expected to beat Federer, Nishioka could force the Swiss star to dig deep, which won't help his conditioning as he dives deeper into the tournament.

Fucsovics could also prove a tough customer, as the 26-year-old has steadily climbed the rankings this season. He made it to the fourth round at the Australian Open, won his first ATP title and settled inside the top 50.

Tennis writer Jose Morgado noted the Hungarian has been good:

Consistency has been an issue for Stosur in 2018, but the 34-year-old is still a dangerous opponent capable of springing a surprise. The 2011 U.S. Open champion will face Australian Open winner Wozniacki, with Petra Kvitova and Kiki Bertens placed in the same quarter of the draw.

Wozniacki's preparations for the U.S. Open have been far from ideal―she pulled out of the Citi Open and retired in Cincinnati―so the Stosur match should be an excellent test of her fitness and health.