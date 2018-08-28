Report: Real Madrid Consider Mariano Option Amid Sevilla Rumours

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistAugust 28, 2018

Lyon's Caribean forward Mariano Diaz takes part in a training session at the Groupama OL training center in Decines-Charpieu near Lyon, central-eastern France, on August 6, 2018. (Photo by ROMAIN LAFABREGUE / AFP) (Photo credit should read ROMAIN LAFABREGUE/AFP/Getty Images)
ROMAIN LAFABREGUE/Getty Images

Real Madrid are reportedly thinking about bringing back Lyon striker Mariano, rather than cashing in on the sell-on percentage added to the deal that took him to France last summer. 

As reported by Marca's S. Siguero and A. Fernandez, Sevilla have offered €30 million to Lyon, but the club previously hoped to make more than double that in a sale to a Premier League side. 

If Lyon agree to the sale to Sevilla, the sell-on clause would net Real €12 million, per the report. Instead, Los Blancos could step in and bring the forward back to the capital, adding some depth to their attack.

        

