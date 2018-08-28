Mauricio Pochettino Praises Tottenham 'Statement' After Man United Thrashing

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistAugust 28, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur's Argentinian head coach Mauricio Pochettino leaves the pitch at half-time during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on August 27, 2018. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images)
OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino believes his team made a statement on Monday night by beating Manchester United 3-0.

An excellent brace from Lucas Moura backed up a goal from Harry Kane, as the Londoners turned on the style in the second half to sweep aside Jose Mourinho's men. Afterwards, Pochettino admitted this was a significant moment for his team, per Dejan Kalinic of Goal:

"I think it's so important because it puts us in a very important position in the table.

"Another negative result today and it's open again, [people would say it's] difficult for Tottenham to win away from home against the top six again.

"This can appear some big statement to say, 'OK, we are here' to show that we believe in ourselves. Good character. I think in the end only three points but we need to keep calm.

"In the same way we can be happy because Manchester United is a great team and it's not easy to play and come here. Maybe it's easy to score but after 1-0 you want to play safe and say, 'OK, come on, let's play safe and finish the game 1-0.'"

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

