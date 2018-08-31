Who Are the NFL's Legitimate Sleeper Teams for 2018?

0 of 5

Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images

Modest win-loss record predictions usually cause a stir within NFL fanbases.

Fans want to know why their teams' offseason improvements haven't been taken into account. The additions should result in a better record than the previous year, right?

Welcome to the sleeper category.

Last September, Las Vegas oddsmakers (via OddsShark) set an over-under line of 5.5 wins for the Los Angeles Rams and 6.5 for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Both teams wound up winning 10 or more games and ran away with their respective divisions.

Vegas isn't the be-all and end-all in offseason forecasts. Here, we'll look at five teams with projected win totals below eight and delve into why you should take the over on that line.

Who isn't getting enough respect ahead of the 2018 season? The teams below have legitimate gripes.