NFL Cuts 2018: Predicting Big-Name Releases and Ideal Fits for New Homes

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

The NFL used to give their teams two opportunities to pare their rosters. That's no longer the case, as teams have just one cut-down date at the end of training camp.

That date is September 1, and all teams must get down to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET.

That means a large number of players, some of whom have played key roles for their teams, will be given their liberty.

While this is likely to mean the practice squad for some young players and the end of a career for others, it just may lead to a new opportunity for some players who get cut from their current teams and end up elsewhere.

In this piece, we speculate on several players who may get cut and could potentially end up with another team that values their services.

2018 Cut Projections

Player, Current Team, Potential New Team

QB Teddy Bridgewater, New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers

CB Jason McCourty, New England Patriots, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

RB Ameer Abdullah, Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins

RB Stevan Ridley, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cincinnati Bengals

DE Kony Ealy, Dallas Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts

DT Dominique Easley, Los Angeles Rams, Detroit Lions

WR Breshad Perriman, Baltimore Ravens, Tennessee Titans

RB Mike Gillislee, New England Patriots, Washington Redskins

QB Paxton Lynch, Denver Broncos, New Orleans Saints

QB Teddy Bridgewater

The Jets made a smart move by bringing in Bridgewater to see what he could do following a devastating knee injury two years ago while with the Minnesota Vikings.

Bridgewater has played in just one game in the last two years, but he has been solid for the Jets in training camp.

However, New York drafted Sam Darnold with the No. 3 pick in April with the idea that he would be the team's quarterback of the future. Darnold has had an excellent summer and appears to have a good shot of being named the starter based on his performance this summer.

Even if head coach Todd Bowles decides to go with veteran Josh McCown, it seems clear that Darnold's time is close. As a result, the Jets seem likely to keep one veteran quarterback and not two. They are more familiar with McCown than Bridgewater, and it seems likely that they will part company with the former Viking.

They may try to move him in a deal, but if they can't, a cut seems likely.

In our view, the San Francisco 49ers would be wise to make a play for Bridgewater. C.J. Beathard is the 49ers' backup quarterback, and he does not appear to be the kind who could help the Niners win if anything happened to Jimmy Garoppolo.

However, OddsShark favors the Dolphins, Jaguars, Patriots and Broncos to end up with the quarterback.

CB Jason McCourty

The Patriots brought in Jason McCourty during the offseason, and there was every reason he would either start or play a key role in the secondary.

However, McCourty has not been impressive, and it looks like Eric Rowe and Stephon Gilmore will start. Boston Globe NFL insider Ben Volin projects that Bill Belichick will keep Jonathan Jones, Duke Dawson and J.C. Jackson as the team's other cornerbacks.

That leaves Jason McCourty on the outside looking in, even though Devin McCourty is New England's starter at free safety.

The 31-year-old McCourty should still have some ability left, and he has the savvy to help a team like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs are weak in the secondary, and McCourty could provide some direction to a team that ranked last in yards allowed per game, passing yards per game and yards per play.

RB Ameer Abdullah

Abdullah led the Lions with 165 carries last season, but neither his 552-yard total nor his 3.3 yards-per-carry mark was overly impressive.

The Lions brought in veteran power back LeGarrette Blount in the offseason, and they drafted Auburn running back Kerryon Johnson in the second round. It doesn't look like Abdullah has a place with the Lions as anything but an ordinary alternative at this point.

Abdullah acknowledged that the pressure is on as the Lions prepare for their final preseason game aginast the Cleveland Browns. "I feel like (the pressure is on) every week for me," Abdullah said, per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. "I got to do something every day. It's all about proving yourself in this league. Every single day you get an opportunity and right now I'm just working every single day, one day at a time."

Abdullah ran for 30 yards in the Lions' preseason game against Tampa Bay Friday.

If the Lions part company with the running back, the Dolphins appear to be a decent fit. Miami has a mediocre running game with Frank Gore, Kenyan Drake and rookie Kalen Ballage, and Abdullah may be better than the running backs head coach Adam Gase has on hand.