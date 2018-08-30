Each MLB Team’s Player Most Likely to Be Traded This Offseason

Each MLB Team's Player Most Likely to Be Traded This OffseasonAugust 30, 2018
With September looming and MLB's various playoff races heating up, the offseason seems a long way off.
Yet, it'll creep up on us before we know it. And that will mean inevitable hot-stove chatter and at least a few significant trades.
While we enjoy the 2018 stretch run, let's gaze ahead to the coming winter and examine the player most likely to be traded from each team.
These are educated guesses, of course, based on contract status, roster situations and a dollop of gut feeling. Not all of these players will be traded, but expect their names to churn through the rumor mill.
American League East
Baltimore Orioles: C Caleb Joseph
The Baltimore Orioles roster has been picked pretty clean. The veterans who remain after a non-waiver trade-deadline purge are either impending free agents (Adam Jones) or untradeable payroll drags (Chris Davis).
With the club now committed to the rebuild, the O's should give a full-time job to catcher Chance Sisco in 2018 to find out if he's their backstop of the future.
That could make Caleb Joseph expendable. The O's wouldn't net any top-level prospects in return but could get something while clearing a space for Sisco.
Boston Red Sox: 3B Michael Chavis
Touted Boston Red Sox prospect Michael Chavis was slapped with an 80-game performance-enhancing-drug suspension in April. He's back and is hitting the ball with authority at Triple-A.
With Rafael Devers set to man third base long-term at the big league level, the Red Sox may shop Chavis this winter. If prospective buyers are willing to overlook the PED baggage, Chavis could be the centerpiece of a package for a top-level starting pitcher to pair with ace Chris Sale.
New York Yankees: OF Clint Frazier
The New York Yankees figure to be players in the vaunted 2018-19 free-agent market. Among the biggest prizes: infielder Manny Machado and outfielder Bryce Harper.
The Yanks are set on the left side of the infield with shortstop Didi Gregorius and third baseman Miguel Andujar. They could sign Machado and figure out where to play him, but Harper may be a more enticing target.
That would make New York's already crowded outfield mix even more muddled and could lead to toolsy rookie Clint Frazier getting flipped for some much-needed starting pitching help.
Tampa Bay Rays: 1B/DH C.J. Cron
The Tampa Bay Rays have jettisoned their obvious high-profile trade chips, including right-hander Chris Archer, and will enter the winter with one of significance in a contract year.
It's also always hard to tell whether the small-market Rays are buying or selling. They're perennially trying to retool the farm system while also keeping an eye on contention.
Depending on their offseason strategy, they could look to sell first baseman/designated hitter C.J. Cron. He'll be entering arbitration, and the 24 home runs he's smacked so far in 2018 could pique the interest of a power-hungry buyer.
Toronto Blue Jays: DH Kendrys Morales
It's time for the Toronto Blue Jays to follow the Orioles' example and initiate a full-scale rebuild while they await the arrival of Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
They missed their chance to sell high on third baseman Josh Donaldson, an impending free agent who's battled injury issues. But designated hitter Kendrys Morales has 21 home runs and an .822 OPS and is entering a contract year.
His market is limited as a DH, but he's the most clear-cut trade candidate on a club that should be looking to stack the MiLB deck and go young.
American League Central
Chicago White Sox: 1B Jose Abreu
The Chicago White Sox have every reason to be excited about the future. They've got burgeoning talent on the MLB roster and marinating in the minors.
They've also got 31-year-old first baseman Jose Abreu entering a contract year.
Abreu's numbers have dipped a bit this season, but he's still managed 22 homers and an .821 OPS and made his second All-Star appearance.
The ChiSox could hold on to him until the 2019 trade deadline, but his value will be higher this winter.
Cleveland Indians: 3B Nolan Jones
The Cleveland Indians' No. 2 prospect, per MLB.com, is third baseman Nolan Jones. He's also seen action at shortstop.
Trouble is, the Tribe have a couple of guys named Jose Ramirez and Francisco Lindor with a foothold at those positions.
That makes Jones an expendable piece should Cleveland enter the trade market this offseason. The 20-year-old would undoubtedly draw interest, as he's hitting .282 with 19 home runs and an .876 OPS between Single-A and High-A.
Detroit Tigers: OF Nick Castellanos
Nick Castellanos is set to hit salary arbitration this winter. After that, he'll be a free agent. He's slashing .292/.346/.491 with 19 home runs for the Detroit Tigers.
The Tigers, meanwhile, need to keep rebuilding their farm system.
Add the fact that Castellanos has extensive MLB experience in both the outfield and at third base, and Detroit could reasonably dangle him for multiple impact prospects.
Kansas City Royals: RHP Wily Peralta
The Kansas City Royals' magical 2014-15 run, which included two AL pennants and a World Series win, is officially over. It's time to start over.
The club isn't loaded with tradeable pieces, but right-handed reliever Wily Peralta owns a 3.32 ERA with 21 strikeouts in 21.2 innings and has notched eight saves.
He'll also be a free agent after next season. K.C. should cash him in.
Minnesota Twins: RHP Jake Odorizzi
The Minnesota Twins acquired Jake Odorizzi from the Rays this winter fresh off a wild-card berth.
This season, the Twinkies have crashed back to earth and may look to add young talent over the winter in hopes of again pressing the reset button.
If they do, they ought to find interest for the 28-year-old Odorizzi, who is under contract through 2019 and has averaged 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings on the season and posted a 3.51 ERA in August.
American League West
Houston Astros: OF Yordan Alvarez
The Houston Astros are trying to repeat as MLB champions. Whether they succeed at that Sisyphean task may determine how aggressive they are in the offseason.
If they win another title, they might hang back. If they fall short, they could be highly proactive.
If the latter comes to pass and they dip into the trade market, Yordan Alvarez is an obvious piece of bait. The 21-year-old is ranked as the No. 41 prospect in the game by MLB.com and has made his way to Triple-A. At the same time, top Astros prospect Kyle Tucker is also an outfielder, and the 'Stros outfield mix is already crowded.
The Astros don't need to trade Alvarez or any of their blue chips. But they have the luxury if they want to.
Los Angeles Angels: OF Jo Adell
Once again, it looks like the Los Angeles Angels won't get Mike Trout to the postseason. Next year could be Trout's final go-round with the Halos.
Will they opt to blow it up, trade the best player on the planet and admit defeat? Maybe, but probably not.
Instead, the Angels might go for broke. Signing a huge free agent such as Harper is an option, but the club doesn't typically spend in that bracket. Alternately, they could mortgage the future by trading outfielder Jo Adell, the game's No. 16 prospect, per MLB.com. It'd be a high-risk move born of desperation, but these are desperate times for the Angels.
Oakland Athletics: RHP Mike Fiers
The Oakland A's are one of the coolest stories of 2018 and are poised, improbably, to make the playoffs.
That said, executive Billy Beane and Co. are constantly seeking to leverage assets at the right time. That's why they are where they are.
The A's acquired right-hander Mike Fiers from the Tigers in a waiver deal, and Fiers has rewarded them by posting a 1.50 ERA with 28 strikeouts in 24 innings. Fiers will also be a free agent after next season and might net a nifty sell-high return over the winter.
Seattle Mariners: OF Denard Span
Seattle Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto loves to trade. The question is whether he'll be buying or selling this winter.
Assuming the Mariners miss the playoffs for the 17th straight year, it will probably be a combination of both.
Expect Dipoto to kick the tires on various additions to the MLB roster, even given his limited supply of minor league trade chips. He might also try to jettison unneeded veterans, including outfielder Denard Span.
The 34-year-old has battled injuries but is hitting .304 with an .829 OPS and is coming into a contract year. If there are takers, he'll don a new uniform in 2019.
Texas Rangers: OF/DH Shin-Soo Choo
Shin-Soo Choo might win AL Comeback Player of the Year honors with a .390 on-base percentage, .864 OPS and 21 home runs for the last-place Texas Rangers. His name, inevitably, swirled through the trade-deadline rumor mill.
The problem is Choo's contract, which will pay him $21 million in each of the next two seasons.
The Rangers would have to eat a significant portion of that to move the 36-year-old this winter. But with a rebuild inevitable in Arlington and Choo coming off a strong season, now is the time to make something happen.
National League East
Atlanta Braves: RHP Darren O'Day
The Atlanta Braves have blossomed ahead of schedule and are in the thick of the NL playoff race. At the same time, they should avoid trading any top talent from their sterling farm system and instead keep their eyes on a bright, extended future.
If Atlanta does make a deal this winter, the bait should be someone like veteran right-handed reliever Darren O'Day.
Acquired from the Orioles at the July 31 trade deadline, O'Day is under club control through 2019 and could add a few more pieces to the Braves system while clearing room in the bullpen for any number of up-and-coming young arms.
Miami Marlins: C J.T. Realmuto
The Miami Marlins initiated a fire sale last winter but didn't make any big moves at the non-waiver trade deadline.
They could keep their current roster intact. If their winter-selling ways continue, however, they will offer up catcher J.T. Realmuto.
Realmuto featured in his share of deadline rumors. He leads all catchers in WAR, according to FanGraphs' calculation. He's under club control through 2020.
The Fish won't give him away, but if a team in need of a backstop is willing to open the prospect trove, he'll be moving out of South Beach.
New York Mets: RHP Zack Wheeler
The New York Mets might trade ace Jacob deGrom or bolt-throwing right-hander Noah Syndergaard in the wake of a disastrous season.
More likely, New York will offer Zack Wheeler. The 28-year-old has struggled with injuries but owns a 3.46 ERA with 150 strikeouts in 153.1 frames. And he's coming into a contract year, while deGrom and Syndergaard are controllable beyond 2019.
The Mets could go one more season with their talented but snakebitten starting rotation. On the other hand, that sounds an awful lot like doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.
Philadelphia Phillies: RHP Tommy Hunter
Like the Braves, the Philadelphia Phillies have arrived earlier than expected. Also like the Braves, they should resist the urge to trade away top prospects this winter. They have the payroll flexibility to make a splash in free agency if they want to.
Earlier this month, an unnamed general manager told Jon Heyman of Fancred Sports he thought the Phils would sign Harper.
If Philadelphia goes the trade route, it should eschew any blockbusters and instead offer someone like reliever Tommy Hunter, a serviceable yet expendable bullpen arm entering his contract year who could bring back something of interest.
Washington Nationals: RHP Tanner Roark
The Washington Nationals are at a crossroads. After winning four NL East titles in the past six years but never advancing past the division series, they're on track to miss the playoffs. Harper is probably skipping town this winter.
Where does that leave the Nats? Retooling? Rebuilding? It's a fascinating question.
We'll get answers this offseason, but if Washington decides to at least partially rebuild, it could shop right-hander Tanner Roark. The 31-year-old has one year remaining on his contract and would be a nice mid-rotation option for various contenders.
National League Central
Chicago Cubs: C Miguel Amaya
The Chicago Cubs will be in the market for starting pitching this winter. If they go the trade route, they could shop Miguel Amaya, their top prospect, according to MLB.com.
The 19-year-old is a tantalizing talent behind the plate and in the batter's box, but Willson Contreras is blocking him at the position.
If the Cubs could turn Amaya and ancillary pieces into an impact arm, it would be a worthwhile sacrifice.
Cincinnati Reds: OF Billy Hamilton
By now, we know what Billy Hamilton is: an elite defensive center fielder and electric base stealer. We also know he's a guy who struggles to get on base.
That limited but useful skill set should be enough for the rebuilding Cincinnati Reds to swing a trade.
Hamilton is coming into the last year of his deal. The Reds are buried in last place and need to fix their gaze squarely on the future. The writing is on the wall.
Milwaukee Brewers: OF Corey Ray
The Milwaukee Brewers are hanging in the NL playoff race despite a pitching staff that's posted a 5.50 August ERA.
Going forward, the Brew Crew need more arms. That much is obvious.
If they try to get pitching via a trade, they could offer outfielder Corey Ray, who's hit 27 home runs and stolen 35 bases at Double-A. The Brewers outfield is locked in with veterans Ryan Braun, Lorenzo Cain and Christian Yelich.
Injuries or underperformance could open a place for Ray, but at the moment, he's a rising talent who's blocked on the MLB depth chart.
Pittsburgh Pirates: INF Josh Harrison
Last winter, the Pittsburgh Pirates were sellers. They shipped out franchise outfielder Andrew McCutchen and ace Gerrit Cole. At the non-waiver trade deadline, they were buyers and acquired Chris Archer from the Rays.
Now, as they fade from contention, the Bucs are acting like sellers again. They placed veteran infielder Josh Harrison on waivers, which he cleared, according to Heyman. He's battling a hamstring injury, and the clock is ticking for any club to add him by August 31, after which he'd be ineligible for the postseason.
More likely, the Pirates will shop Harrison in the offseason and hope his versatility and two-time All-Star pedigree overshadow his middling .257/.301/.365 2018 slash line.
St. Louis Cardinals: RHP Dakota Hudson
Assuming Alex Reyes returns to health next season, the St. Louis Cardinals will have a crowded rotation with too many young arms and not enough spots.
That's a good problem to have. And the Cards could leverage it to add a big bat via trade.
It's tough to say whom St. Louis would most likely trade, but we'll toss a dart and pick 23-year-old right-hander Dakota Hudson, who posted a 2.50 ERA at Triple-A before getting a big league call-up.
National League West
Arizona Diamondbacks: 1B Pavin Smith
A polished college hitter with above-average contact skills, Pavin Smith could be ready for the big leagues sooner rather than later.
Unfortunately for Smith, he's blocked on the Arizona Diamondbacks by a guy named Paul Goldschmidt.
Yes, the Snakes could keep Smith in their back pocket in case Goldschmidt exits via free agency in the winter of 2019-20. If Arizona intends to re-sign its franchise star, however, Smith becomes a dispensable yet valuable chip.
Colorado Rockies: 3B Colton Welker
With second baseman DJ LeMahieu set to test free agency, it appears the time has come for infielder and top Colorado Rockies prospect Brendan Rodgers to get his shot.
If the Rocks decide to deal a prospect, they might go with third baseman Colton Welker.
The 20-year-old is hitting .331 with an .866 OPS at High-A this season, but NL MVP candidate Nolan Arenado is blocking his path to playing time.
Los Angeles Dodgers: RHP Dustin May
The Los Angeles Dodgers expended some top trade chips when they acquired shortstop Manny Machado from the Orioles in July.
Whether that move pays off and leads L.A. to its first World Series title since 1988 remains to be seen. Either way, it will make president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman hesitant to trade more prospects, especially given the depth of the 2018-19 free-agent class.
That said, Los Angeles has depth in its starting rotation and might consider moving right-hander Dustin May—who posted a 3.42 ERA between High-A and Double-A and frequently impressed—for the right return.
San Diego Padres: RHP Kirby Yates
The San Diego Padres traded left-hander Brad Hand to the Cleveland Indians before the non-waiver trade deadline. Another Pads reliever, righty Kirby Yates, could follow him out the door.
Yates is controlled through 2020, so the Friars aren't obligated to deal him.
His 2.13 ERA and 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings, though, might elicit an offer San Diego can't refuse. And with Hand gone, he's getting valuable ninth-inning experience.
San Francisco Giants: 1B/OF Chris Shaw
You could argue that the San Francisco Giants should embrace a full-scale rebuild. They've been hanging around .500 all season, but their odds of making the postseason are essentially zero.
That became especially true when they lost franchise backstop Buster Posey to season-ending hip surgery.
San Francisco, however, appears to be intent on tinkering with its roster and trying to return to relevance without blowing it up.
If that's the plan, the Giants could move outfielder Chris Shaw. The 24-year-old has clubbed 20 doubles and 23 homers at Triple-A but sits below untouchable prospects such as catcher and Posey heir apparent Joey Bart and outfielder Heliot Ramos.
All statistics current entering play Wednesday and courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs.