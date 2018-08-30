Each MLB Team’s Player Most Likely to Be Traded This Offseason

3 of 6

Houston Astros: OF Yordan Alvarez

The Houston Astros are trying to repeat as MLB champions. Whether they succeed at that Sisyphean task may determine how aggressive they are in the offseason.

If they win another title, they might hang back. If they fall short, they could be highly proactive.

If the latter comes to pass and they dip into the trade market, Yordan Alvarez is an obvious piece of bait. The 21-year-old is ranked as the No. 41 prospect in the game by MLB.com and has made his way to Triple-A. At the same time, top Astros prospect Kyle Tucker is also an outfielder, and the 'Stros outfield mix is already crowded.

The Astros don't need to trade Alvarez or any of their blue chips. But they have the luxury if they want to.

Los Angeles Angels: OF Jo Adell

Once again, it looks like the Los Angeles Angels won't get Mike Trout to the postseason. Next year could be Trout's final go-round with the Halos.

Will they opt to blow it up, trade the best player on the planet and admit defeat? Maybe, but probably not.

Instead, the Angels might go for broke. Signing a huge free agent such as Harper is an option, but the club doesn't typically spend in that bracket. Alternately, they could mortgage the future by trading outfielder Jo Adell, the game's No. 16 prospect, per MLB.com. It'd be a high-risk move born of desperation, but these are desperate times for the Angels.

Oakland Athletics: RHP Mike Fiers

The Oakland A's are one of the coolest stories of 2018 and are poised, improbably, to make the playoffs.

That said, executive Billy Beane and Co. are constantly seeking to leverage assets at the right time. That's why they are where they are.

The A's acquired right-hander Mike Fiers from the Tigers in a waiver deal, and Fiers has rewarded them by posting a 1.50 ERA with 28 strikeouts in 24 innings. Fiers will also be a free agent after next season and might net a nifty sell-high return over the winter.

Seattle Mariners: OF Denard Span

Seattle Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto loves to trade. The question is whether he'll be buying or selling this winter.

Assuming the Mariners miss the playoffs for the 17th straight year, it will probably be a combination of both.

Expect Dipoto to kick the tires on various additions to the MLB roster, even given his limited supply of minor league trade chips. He might also try to jettison unneeded veterans, including outfielder Denard Span.

The 34-year-old has battled injuries but is hitting .304 with an .829 OPS and is coming into a contract year. If there are takers, he'll don a new uniform in 2019.

Texas Rangers: OF/DH Shin-Soo Choo

Shin-Soo Choo might win AL Comeback Player of the Year honors with a .390 on-base percentage, .864 OPS and 21 home runs for the last-place Texas Rangers. His name, inevitably, swirled through the trade-deadline rumor mill.

The problem is Choo's contract, which will pay him $21 million in each of the next two seasons.

The Rangers would have to eat a significant portion of that to move the 36-year-old this winter. But with a rebuild inevitable in Arlington and Choo coming off a strong season, now is the time to make something happen.