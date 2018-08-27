Browns, Patriots, Jaguars Lead Updated Betting Odds to Sign Dez Bryant

Eric Risberg/Associated Press

Wide receiver Dez Bryant is still looking for a team, and the Cleveland Browns are apparently a potential destination.

OddsShark shared updated odds from Bet My Bookie, which listed the Browns as the most favored destination for the former Dallas Cowboys pass-catcher at +300 (bet $100 to win $300). The New England Patriots, Jacksonville Jaguars and Seattle Seahawks weren't far behind, although Bryant signing with no team was also a favorable play with the same odds as the Browns:

The Browns and Bryant have been connected a number of times this offseason, and he even appeared on an episode of HBO's Hard Knocks and introduced himself to members of the team before engaging head coach Hue Jackson in a conversation:

NFL Network's Michael Silver reported the team is still looking into potentially signing him as it attempts to bounce back from last year's 0-16 effort (h/t Austin Knoblauch of NFL.com).

Bryant could also be a potential fit for the Patriots, considering wide receiver Julian Edelman was suspended four games for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substances policy. The Oklahoma State product would be joining a locker room in win-now mode and would immediately provide quarterback Tom Brady with a formidable weapon in the aerial attack.

As for Jacksonville, these updated odds come after head coach Doug Marrone told reporters wide receiver Marqise Lee will be placed on injured reserve after suffering a knee injury in a preseason contest against the Atlanta Falcons.

While Mike Garafolo of NFL Network noted Marrone said the Jaguars were "comfortable" with the current roster, he pointed out the coach didn't "slam the door on adding a free agent or waiver pickup" as Jacksonville looks to reach the Super Bowl after losing in last season's AFC Championship Game.

Whichever team signs Bryant will land a three-time Pro Bowler who tallied more than 1,200 receiving yards every season from 2012 through 2014. He fell off some last year with 838 receiving yards and six touchdown catches, but he is a proven commodity still available with the 2018 season approaching.