Sean McDermott Doesn't Name Week 1 Bills QB After Josh Allen's Poor Performance

Less than two weeks away from their season opener, the Buffalo Bills have yet to decide on a starting quarterback.

Per Nick Wojton of Bills Wire, head coach Sean McDermott updated the status of the race between Josh Allen, Nathan Peterman and AJ McCarron following Sunday's preseason loss against the Cincinnati Bengals.

"No further quarterback developments from last night," McDermott said. "We're still coming off the game, it's a little bit unique practicing the day after and not having a day off, so we're still coming off the game and processing all that information now."

Allen, whom the Bills selected with the seventh overall pick in the 2018 draft, started the third preseason game against the Bengals, which usually serves as a dress rehearsal for the regular season.

The rookie signal-caller struggled in his first career start. He went 6-of-12 for 34 yards and was sacked five times before being removed late in the second quarter. Buffalo's offense managed just three first downs with him under center.

After taking over for Allen, Peterman went 16-of-21 for 200 yards with one touchdown. He's been terrific throughout the preseason with an 80.5 completion percentage, three touchdowns and one interception.

McCarron didn't play Sunday after suffering a collarbone injury on Aug. 17 against the Cleveland Browns, though McDermott added he has "dramatically improved" in the 10 days since that game.

The Bills will begin their 2018 season on Sept. 9 against the Baltimore Ravens.