Predicting Outcomes for the Biggest Names on NFL Roster Bubbles

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

The NFL is fickle. A player can be part of the solution one year but on the way out the following season.

The league's most despised day is looming. All 32 teams must trim their active rosters from 90 to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET Saturday. Just like that, 1,184 individuals with dreams of suiting up on Sundays will be cut. Granted, 320 will be signed to practice squads, with others placed on injured reserve, but the goal is to be on the field.

A menagerie of first-round busts, one-time Pro Bowlers and former starters will headline these roster cuts. Once believed to be the future, they're struggling to stick to rosters. This year's group could feature an Offensive Rookie of the Year, a two-time All-Pro and one-half of the NFL's most successful twins.

Situations often dictate transactions, but the bottom line is far simpler: The following 10 players are no longer who they once were or never developed to expectations, and recognizability finishes a distant second behind value. Each remains on the bubble waiting to find out if they'll be retained or released.