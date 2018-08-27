Andy Murray Tops James Duckworth in 4 Sets in 2018 U.S. Open 1st Round

Andres Kudacki/Associated Press

Andy Murray overcame a slow start to defeat James Duckworth 6-7(5), 6-3, 7-5, 6-3 in the first round of the 2018 U.S. Open on Monday.

This is only Murray's fifth tournament of the season and first Grand Slam event since Wimbledon last year. He looked like a player coming off an injury who is still trying to get back into prime shape.

Murray's tune-up event for the U.S. Open came two weeks ago at the Western & Southern Open. He made an abrupt exit, losing to Lucas Pouille in the first round. The Citi Open is the only event this year where the 31-year-old won more than one match.

The hip injury that kept Murray out of action for 11 months did leave him with a different perspective on his chances to win the U.S. Open, via USA Today's Sandra Harwitt:

“These are the tournaments, like, for pretty much the last 10 or 11 years of my life I've dedicated all of my sort of training and off-seasons and stuff to prepare to perform well in these events.

"It feels slightly different, this one because, again, for the last 10 years or so I've been coming and trying to prepare to win the event, whereas I don't feel like that's realistic for me this year. It's a slightly different mentality for me coming in than what I've had the last 10, 11 years of my life. That feels a bit odd."

Early returns for Murray in New York supported his theory. Rather than having some showcase moments in which Duckworth was overwhelmed, Murray allowed his opponent to beat himself.

Duckworth, who was battling his own physical ailments after having five different surgeries since 2017, was out of sorts. He committed 64 unforced errors and 12 double-faults in defeat.

Murray, by comparison, hit a total of eight aces, committed six double-faults and broke Duckworth's serve six times in 15 opportunities. He did show off a powerful forehand on match point to seal the victory:

Given everything that Murray has gone through to be able to play in a Grand Slam tournament, he certainly hasn't lost his passion and drive to win every match he competes in:

This match also served as an excellent test of stamina for Murray. His four-set win took three hours, 17 minutes in intense heat and humidity in the New York area.

Even facing the difficult weather conditions, Mike Dickson of the Daily Mail noted Murray's running speed appeared to be strong late in the match:

That was certainly on display in the fourth set when Murray ran across the court twice before finally winning the point:

Despite Murray's notion that he didn't feel like it was realistic to prepare for victory at the U.S. Open, this match can serve as a stepping stone. He found a rhythm late and did what was necessary to get the victory.

Style points don't matter in the tournament as long as the score is on your side at the end. Murray is flying under the radar—at least by his normal standards—and can keep battling through matches in the early rounds before getting to the top-tier talent in his portion of the bracket.