La Liga Results 2018: Full Table and Scores After Final Week 2 Matches

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Celta Vigo picked up their first La Liga win of the season on Monday as they beat Levante 2-1 courtesy of goals from Pione Sisto and Maxi Gomez.

Athletic Bilbao were denied victory thanks to a superb comeback by newly promoted Huesca.

The visitors came back from 2-0 down to secure a draw and continue a strong start to their first ever season in La Liga.

Monday's Results

Levante 1-2 Celta Vigo

Athletic Bilbao 2-2 Huesca

Standings (Matches Played, Goal Difference, Points)

1. Real Madrid: 2, +5, 6

2. Barcelona: 2, +4, 6

3. Sevilla: 2, +3, 4

4. Espanyol: 2, +2, 4

5. Athletic Bilbao: 2, +1, 4

6. Huesca: 2, +1, 4

7. Real Sociedad: 2, +1, 4

8. Celta Vigo: 2, +1, 4

9. Atletico Madrid: 2, +1, 4

10. Levante: 2, +2, 3

11. Getafe: 2, 0, 3

12. Leganes: 2, -1, 1

13. Villarreal: 2, -1, 1

14. Real Valladolid: 2, -1, 1

15. Valencia: 2, -2, 1

16. Girona: 2, -3, 1

17. Alaves: 2, -3, 1

18. Real Betis: 2, -3, 1

19. Eibar: 2, -3, 0

20. Rayo Vallecano: 2, -4, 0

Monday Recap

Levante enjoyed a superb start to the season as they picked up an impressive 3-0 win over Real Betis at the Estadio Benito Villamarin on the opening day.

They have been quickly brought down to earth by defeat to Celta Vigo on Monday. Sisto gave the hosts the perfect start, as he opened the scoring after just nine minutes from a tight angle.

Sisto then turned provider just after the half-hour mark, as he made a strong run and fed Gomez who fired a low shot past goalkeeper Oier Olazabal.

Scouted Football praised Celta's recruitment:

Levante improved after the break and set up a tense end to the game after pulling one back from the penalty spot. Goalkeeper Sergio Alvarez brought down Raphael Dwamena but managed to avoid a red card.

Jose Luis Morales made no mistake from the spot to halve the deficit with 12 minutes of normal time remaining. Both teams pressed in the closing stages but it's Celta who emerge with all three points.

Athletic Bilbao were left frustrated after throwing a two-goal lead away at home to Huesca.

Both sides went close to breaking the deadlock in the first half. Inaki Williams hit the post for Athletic Bilbao, while Huesca saw a goal ruled out for offside.

The hosts did manage to find the breakthrough two minutes into the second half. Captain Markel Susaeta opened the scoring with a fine shot across goal and past goalkeeper Axel Werner.

Summer signing from Paris Saint-Germain Yuri Berchiche added a second on 63 minutes to put the hosts firmly in charge. Opta noted how it was a landmark goal:

Huesca pulled one back eight minutes later when Jorge Miramon gave the visitors hope with a superb finish.

Ezequiel Avila then grabbed an equaliser on 87 minutes to rescue a point for Huesca. Leo Franco's side now have four points from their opening two games but face a trip to the Camp Nou to take on Barcelona next.