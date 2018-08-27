Bayern Munich Won't Sign Kingsley Coman Replacement Amid Anthony Martial Rumours

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistAugust 27, 2018

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 19: Anthony Martial of Manchester Untied during the FA Cup Final between Chelsea and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on May 19, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)
Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Bayern Munich are set to be without Kingsley Coman for three months, but they will not sign a replacement despite being linked to Manchester United winger Anthony Martial.

Club president Uli Hoeness said Bayern will rely on the strength of their current squad to provide cover for Coman rather than entering the transfer market to sign a replacement, per Sky Sports News in Germany (h/t Jamie Smith of Goal): "We will do nothing more. We are committed [to the current squad] but no player [Coman] for three months."

Smith's report explained Paris Saint-Germain's Julian Draxler and Bayern Leverkusen's Leon Bailey were also linked to Bayern.

Of the three Martial would have been the most high-profile signing for Bayern, and also potentially the most obviously available.

MUNICH, GERMANY - AUGUST 24: Kingsley Coman of Bayern Muenchen in action during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim at Allianz Arena on August 24, 2018 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Lukasz Laskowski/PressFocus/MB Media/
MB Media/Getty Images

Per RMC (h/t Get French Football News), the Frenchman wants to leave Old Trafford and manager Jose Mourinho is happy to let him go, but executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is adamant Martial remain and has already rejected bids from Atletico Madrid and AC Milan this summer.

Martial's star has waned under Mourinho as he has become less and less prominent in the first team.

The arrival of Alexis Sanchez back in January has severely restricted his starting opportunities, especially given the likes of Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard are also ahead of him in the pecking order.

Martial, 22, has huge talent and could force his way into a number of top sides across Europe but it does not look as though Bayern are going to give him an escape route from Old Trafford.

There are still a few days left in the transfer window across most of Europe so there could yet be a late development in the Martial summer saga.

In all likelihood, though, he will remain at United until January at least. 

