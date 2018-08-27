US Open Tennis 2018: TV Schedule, Start Times for Monday Night Draw

Julian Finney/Getty Images

The final Grand Slam of 2018 kicks off on Monday as the world's top tennis players go for glory at Flushing Meadows in New York.

There will be plenty of star quality on show on Monday night on both sides of the draw. Defending men's champion Rafael Nadal is in action, as he faces David Ferrer in his opening game.

Meanwhile, in the women's draw six-time champion Serena Williams begins her campaign against Poland's Magda Linette. The American is aiming for her first Grand Slam win since returning to the tour after giving birth to her daughter Alexis Olympia in 2017.

Williams and Linette kick off the action on Arthur Ashe Stadium at 7 p.m. ET/midnight BST. They will be followed by Nadal's clash with Ferrer.

U.S. Open TV Schedule

Live coverage of the tournament is available in the United States on ESPN3, ESPN+ and the Tennis Channel. The action can be live-streamed at WatchESPN.

In the United Kingdom the tournament is being shown exclusively on Amazon Prime. The complete order of play can be found on the U.S. Open's official website.

Nadal goes in search of his fourth U.S. Open title in New York, and it may be an emotional evening as the Spaniard takes on compatriot Ferrer. The 36-year-old has said the U.S. Open will be his last Grand Slam before he retires, per Charles Perrin at the Daily Express.

This will be the 31st time the two men have faced each other. Nadal has 24 wins to Ferrer's six and has won their last three meetings. The defending champion has not tasted defeat to Ferrer since the 2014 Monte Carlo Masters, per the ATP World Tour.

A win for Ferrer would be a massive shock, as he has slipped out of the top 100. He comes into the tournament ranked 148th in the world. The 36-year-old is still looking forward to facing Nadal in his final outing at a major, per Perrin.

"It's going to be my last Grand Slam and for me it's an honour to get the chance to play against Rafa on the grandest stage at the US Open," he said. "I'm happy because tennis has given me that gift."

He will face an in-form Nadal who has enjoyed a successful season. He claimed an 11th French Open title in June, reached the semi-finals of Wimbledon and goes into the tournament on the back of winning the Rogers Cup in Toronto.

The top seed also appears to have a favourable path through the tournament. He's been drawn on the opposite half to Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic and cannot meet either until the final.

The same cannot be said about Williams who has been handed a tough draw. She could potentially face sister Venus in the third round, Karolina Pliskova and defending champions Sloane Stephens are also likely opponents later in the draw.

First up though is the challenge of Linette who is ranked 60 in the world. Williams will take confidence from her performance in her last Grand Slam when she reached the final of Wimbledon but lost to Angelique Kerber.

The oddsmakers have made Williams favourite to win the U.S. Open despite competing less than a year after giving birth. The American has played down her hopes of success:

The 36-year-old has shown flashes of her best since returning to action but will need to find consistency if she is to come through a tough field. Her brilliance means she will be a feared opponent, and she will be expected to come through her opening match with some comfort.