Simon Mignolet Questions 'Strange' Liverpool Decision on Loris Karius Loan

Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet said it was "strange" of the club to allow Loris Karius to leave on loan while he has remained.

Karius joined Besiktas on a two-year loan, while Mignolet will play second fiddle to new signing Alisson Becker at Anfield.

He told Het Laatste Nieuws (h/t Goal):

"Karius' transfer changed nothing for me. I've always been clear: I want to play. Whether I'm No. 2 or No. 3 doesn't matter. Playing time is the most important thing.

"I haven't been told anything since Loris left. I don't know what my future with Liverpool looks like. We shall see what happens this week.

"I find it strange that Karius was loaned out, while I also had options for a loan. But for some reason that wasn't possible.

"A 'keeper who was made first choice ahead of me last year gets to leave on loan. Strange."

