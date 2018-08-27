Chicago White Sox vs. New York Yankees: Odds, Analysis, MLB Betting Pick

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Two of the hottest teams in the American League will square off Monday when the New York Yankees (82-47) host the Chicago White Sox (51-79) as huge home favorites at the sportsbooks in a nationally televised matchup.

Only the Tampa Bay Rays and Houston Astros have longer winning streaks in the AL right now at eight and five games, respectively. The Yankees have reeled off four straight wins and the White Sox three.

MLB betting line: The Yankees opened as -210 favorites (wager $210 to win $100); the total is at eight runs, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

MLB betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 4.2-3.1, White Sox (MLB picks on every game)

Why the White Sox can pay on the MLB lines

In addition to a three-game winning streak, Chicago has also won nine of 12 dating back to August 14. That is impressive considering the team's win total, although five came against the Detroit Tigers, who are sitting at 53-78.

Regardless, the White Sox have to feel good about their future after top pitching prospect Michael Kopech earned his first career MLB victory on Sunday over the Tigers.

Next up in the rotation is southpaw Carlos Rodon (5-3, 2.71 ERA), and he has been very good lately.

The 25-year-old has surrendered more than two runs only once since June 30, with his ERA dropping from 4.55 and Chicago going 6-2 in his eight starts during that stretch.

Why the Yankees can pay on the MLB lines

New York will look to Masahiro Tanaka (9-4, 3.90 ERA) to continue its winning streak, and he performed well last time out in a 2-1 road win over the Miami Marlins.

The 29-year-old gave up just one run and four hits in six innings with one walk and four strikeouts after seeing the Yankees lose in each of his previous three outings.

New York has also won three in a row in this series along with six of the last eight despite the fact the past seven were played in the Windy City, according to the OddsShark MLB Database. Four of the six wins were decided by two runs or more as well.

Smart betting pick

All of a sudden, the Yankees are six games back of the AL East-leading Boston Red Sox after they were swept for the first time this season by the Rays over the weekend.

While New York may still not have a solid chance to catch Boston for the division title, look for the team's confidence to remain high with another victory on the runline.

MLB betting trends

The total has gone over in four of Chicago's last five games.

The total has gone over in six of New York's last nine games.

New York is 4-2 in its last six games at home.

