EPL 100: Ranking of Premier League's Best Players After Matchday 3

August 28, 2018

    

    Gameweek 3 of the Premier League is complete and we still have four perfect teams. Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and, surprisingly, Watford are leading the pack at the top of their table, extracting great performances from a large number of their players from the off.

    To help you chew over all the action and assess how every team and player got on, B/R returns with another season of the EPL 100, ranking the best players in the Premier League by position.

    Only performances in the 2018-19 Premier League season affect the ranking; reputations, cup performances and European showings matter not.

    To be eligible, players have to have played at least 130 of the available 270 league minutes so far. That's a generous allotment, allowing star names whose seasons have started from the bench—such as Eden Hazard—into the rankings.

    In a situation where a player has played in multiple positions (example: Ricardo Pereira or Bernardo Silva), they will fall into the category they've played the most minutes in. If those values are level, they will fall into the category they most recently played in.

Goalkeepers

    

    Compared to his first two Premier League gameweeks, Neil Etheridge's third outing was relatively quiet; despite Cardiff City coming under a lot of pressure, he only had to make one save of note. 

    Alisson Becker creeps into the top three, impressing against Brighton & Hove Albion with both hands and feet, while Ben Foster's excellent performance against Crystal Palace nabs him second. His first-half stops kept Watford in the contest.

    Lukasz Fabianski has now conceded nine goals in three games, but you'd struggle to blame him for that. He is actually playing pretty well.

    Biggest rise: Rui Patricio (New!)

    Biggest fall: Wayne Hennessey (Out)

    Top 10 Goalkeepers
    RankPlayerClub
    1Neil Etheridge (Stay)Cardiff City
    2Ben Foster (+4)Watford
    3Alisson Becker (+1)
    		Liverpool
    4Alex McCarthy (-2)Southampton
    5Ederson Moraes (+1)Manchester City
    6 Rui Patricio (New!)Wolves
    7Mat Ryan (New!)Brighton
    8Hugo Lloris (Stay)Tottenham
    9Martin Dubravka (New!)Newcastle
    10Lukasz Fabianski (-1)West Ham

Right-Backs/Right Wing-Backs

    

    It's a joy to watch Trent Alexander-Arnold when he's in a confident mood, and on Saturday against Brighton he looked very confident. His defensive game was secure, his distribution good (one outside-of-the-boot pass in particular drew gasps), and he cracked the woodwork with a dipping free-kick.

    It was a performance that sees him shuttle up the rankings, but it's not enough to displace Daryl Janmaat, who had another good game for Watford, or outlast Kieran Trippier, who kept a clean sheet and grabbed an assist at Old Trafford on Monday night. 

    The ever-consistent Cesar Azpilicueta, predictably, is also in that conversation at the top.

    Biggest rise: Multiple (+3)

    Biggest fall: Adam Smith (-5)

    Top 10 RBs/RWBs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Daryl Janmaat (Stay)Watford
    2Kieran Trippier (+3)Tottenham
    3Cesar Azpilicueta (-1)Chelsea
    4Trent Alexander-Arnold (+3)
    		Liverpool
    5Kyle Walker (+2)Manchester City
    6Martin Montoya (-3)Brighton
    7Aaron Wan-Bissaka (-1)Crystal Palace
    8Timothy Fosu-Mensah (New!)Fulham
    9Adam Smith (-5)Bournemouth
    10DeAndre Yedlin (Stay)
    		Newcastle United

Left-Backs/Left Wing-Backs

    

    Benjamin Mendy was given a rough ride by Wolves' Helder Costa and Adama Traore this weekend, and although he did produce a few typically excellent crosses, his overall performance was weighed down by his inability to keep a handle on his winger.

    That paves the way for a new No. 1, and it's Jose Holebas who pips Marcos Alonso to the position. They've both been ridiculously productive over three games considering they are left-backs—the former has a goal and two assists, the latter one of each.

    Andrew Robertson was in dominant form against Brighton and nips into fourth ahead of Ben Chilwell. Luke Shaw played well despite his side losing 3-0 on Monday and is rather unlucky so many others in his position group are excelling; he must make do with sixth again.

    Biggest rise: Nacho Monreal (New!)

    Biggest fall: Multiple (-2)

       

    Top 10 LBs/LWBs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Jose Holebas (+1)Watford
    2Marcos Alonso (+1)Chelsea
    3Benjamin Mendy (-2)
    		Manchester City
    4Andrew Robertson (+1)Liverpool
    5Ben Chilwell (-1)Leicester City
    6Luke Shaw (Stay)Manchester United
    7Patrick van Aanholt (Stay)Crystal Palace
    8Nacho Monreal (New!)Arsenal
    9Ryan Bertrand (New!)Southampton
    10Charlie Daniels (-2)
    		Bournemouth

Centre-Backs

    

    It shouldn't surprise you to see the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Aymeric Laporte at the top of this section. They are big names, cost big money, and you can bank on them to perform well.

    What you may not have expected, though, is Christian Kabasele or Michael Keane—two players who have started the campaign tremendously without attracting too much fanfare—in similarly high positions. Keane suffered a head injury that will keep him out for a month. That's a big shame, as he looked to be finally putting his career back on track.

    Antonio Rudiger's performance against Newcastle United is worth picking out for the right reasons: He was strong, fluid, calm on the ball and even smacked the bar from 30-plus yards. 

    James Tarkowski already has two goals to his name this season, but his defending—you know, the crucial bit—hasn't been up to standard. He drops for the second week running.

    Biggest rise: Michael Keane (New!)

    Biggest fall: Vincent Kompany (Out)

    Top 20 CBs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Virgil van Dijk (Stay)
    		Liverpool
    2Aymeric Laporte (Stay)Manchester City
    3Christian Kabasele (+3)Watford
    4John Stones (-1)Manchester City
    5Jan Vertonghen (+2)Tottenham
    6Craig Cathcart (-1)Watford
    7Joe Gomez (+4)Liverpool
    8Michael Keane (New!)Everton
    9Antonio Rudiger (+5)Chelsea
    10Toby Alderweireld (New!)Tottenham
    11Steve Cook (-7)Bournemouth
    12Jannik Vestergaard (Stay)Southampton
    13Willy Boly (New!)Wolves
    14James Tarkowski (-5)Burnley
    15Nathan Ake (+1)Bournemouth
    16Harry Maguire (+3)Leicester City
    17Maxime Le Marchand (-7)
    		Fulham
    18Sol Bamba (New!)Cardiff
    19 Conor Coady (New!)Wolves
    20Shane Duffy (Stay)Brighton

Defensive Midfielders/Central Midfielders

    

    Two of Liverpool's current midfield three—James Milner and Georginio Wijnaldum—know their places in the XI are far from secure. As a result, they're playing out of their skins to retain them.

    Milner was again excellent this weekend, and it was his aggressive tackling that won the ball high up in the move that led to Mohamed Salah's winner against Brighton. Meanwhile, Wijnaldum patrolled deeper areas and broke up the visitors' rhythm.

    Surprisingly, Fernandinho was extremely sloppy against Wolverhampton Wanderers, misplacing simple passes and dawdling on the ball. He drops pretty far as a result, allowing a series of players to move up ahead of him.

    Watford duo Etienne Capoue and Abdoulaye Doucoure have been brilliant, as have new boys Jorginho and Jean Michael Seri. Mousa Dembele only has one start under his belt but was excellent in it, plus his cameo off the bench in Gameweek 2 was a key reason Spurs came away with a win.

    Biggest rise: Mousa Dembele (New!)

    Biggest fall: Fernandinho (-11)

    Top 20 DMs/CMs
    RankPlayerClub
    1James Milner (+1)Liverpool
    2Ruben Neves (-1)Wolves
    3Naby Keita (Stay)
    		Liverpool
    4N'Golo Kante (Stay)Chelsea
    5Etienne Capoue (+1)
    		Watford
    6Abdoulaye Doucoure (+2)Watford
    7Jorginho (Stay)Chelsea
    8Jean Michael Seri (+2)Fulham
    9Georginio Wijnaldum (Stay)
    		Liverpool
    10 Mousa Dembele (New!)Tottenham
    11David Silva (New!)Manchester City
    12Joao Moutinho (New!)Wolves
    13Eric Dier (Stay)Tottenham
    14 Nampalys Mendy (New!)Leicester City
    15Ilkay Gundogan (-1)
    		Manchester City
    16Fernandinho (-11)
    		Manchester City
    17Tom Cairney (Stay)Fulham
    18 Jonjo Shelvey (Stay)Newcastle
    19Wilfred Ndidi (-7)Leicester City
    20James McArthur (New!)Crystal Palace

Attacking Midfielders/Wingers

    

    There was a boom-or-bust nature to Richarlison's 2017-18 season with Watford, with the Brazilian tending to  produce either brilliant or terrible showings with zero middle ground between them.

    Early evidence suggests he'll take that philosophy into 2018-19 with Everton, as this weekend he followed two goalscoring weekends with...a foolish red card.

    He drops off top spot as a result, with Roberto Pereyra swooping in to take his place. The Watford man has been electric in his three games, scoring three times and proving the deadliest player on the pitch on each occasion.

    Lucas Moura's incredible showing at Old Trafford propels him from nowhere into second, while Eden Hazard marked his first start of the season with a goal. He has now played enough minutes to enter the ranking.

    Mohamed Salah has yet to kick into full gear, but he's still deciding games. His two goals and one assist have been crucial to Liverpool's haul of nine points.

    Biggest rise: Lucas Moura (New!)

    Biggest fall: Multiple (-9)

    Top 20 AMs/Wingers
    RankPlayerClub
    1Roberto Pereyra (+4)Watford
    2Lucas Moura (New!)Tottenham
    3Eden Hazard (New!)Chelsea
    4Raheem Sterling (+7)Manchester City
    5Richarlison (-4)Everton
    6Sadio Mane (-4)Liverpool
    7Mohamed Salah (Stay)Liverpool
    8Theo Walcott (+4)Everton
    9Pedro (-3)Chelsea
    10Gylfi Sigurdsson (+5)Everton
    11Bernardo Silva (-8)Manchester City
    12Dele Alli (-7)Tottenham
    13Felipe Anderson (New!)West Ham
    14Andre Schurrle (New!)Fulham
    15Demarai Gray (+3)Leicester City
    16James Maddison (-7)Leicester City
    17Ryan Fraser (-9)Bournemouth
    18Ricardo Pereira (-5)Leicester City
    19Will Hughes (-9)
    		Watford
    20Christian Eriksen (Stay)Tottenham

Strikers

    

    No striker has taken the league by storm in these early stages.

    Sergio Aguero has been the most impressivehis hat-trick against Huddersfield Town in Gameweek 2 doing him plenty of favours in that regardbut this weekend he was foiled by the woodwork twice, preventing him from pulling away from the pack.

    Instead, a host of others have closed the gap. 

    Aleksandar Mitrovic entered beast mode against Burnley, Harry Kane manhandled Manchester United's defence, and Wilfried Zaha scored again.

    Biggest rise: Aleksandar Mitrovic (+6)

    Biggest fall: Alvaro Morata (Out)

    Top 10 Strikers
    RankPlayerClub
    1Sergio Aguero (Stay)Manchester City
    2Callum Wilson (Stay)
    		Bournemouth
    3Aleksandar Mitrovic (+6)
    		Fulham
    4Troy Deeney (Stay)Watford
    5Wilfried Zaha (+1)Crystal Palace
    6Harry Kane (New!)Tottenham
    7Andre Gray (-4)Watford
    8Danny Ings (-1)Southampton
    9Roberto Firmino (New!) Liverpool
    10 Joselu (New!)Newcastle

                          

    All statistics via WhoScored.com.