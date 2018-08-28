EPL 100: Ranking of Premier League's Best Players After Matchday 3

0 of 7

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Gameweek 3 of the Premier League is complete and we still have four perfect teams. Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and, surprisingly, Watford are leading the pack at the top of their table, extracting great performances from a large number of their players from the off.

To help you chew over all the action and assess how every team and player got on, B/R returns with another season of the EPL 100, ranking the best players in the Premier League by position.

Only performances in the 2018-19 Premier League season affect the ranking; reputations, cup performances and European showings matter not.

To be eligible, players have to have played at least 130 of the available 270 league minutes so far. That's a generous allotment, allowing star names whose seasons have started from the bench—such as Eden Hazard—into the rankings.

In a situation where a player has played in multiple positions (example: Ricardo Pereira or Bernardo Silva), they will fall into the category they've played the most minutes in. If those values are level, they will fall into the category they most recently played in.