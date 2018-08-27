US Open Tennis 2018: Replay TV Schedule, Live Stream for Monday's Draw

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Rafael Nadal and Simona Halep, the highest ranked tennis players in the world, will both be in action on Monday at the U.S. Open in New York.

On the opening day of the main draw, Spaniard Nadal faces an intriguing test against compatriot David Ferrer. The latter is playing in the U.S. Open for the final time and will be desperate to roll back the clock against the defending champion.

Halep, meanwhile, takes on Estonian veteran Kaia Kanepi in what has the potential to be a tricky opener. Also in action will be six-time champion Serena Williams, as well as last year's winner Sloane Stephens.

Here is the schedule for Day 1 at Flushing Meadows and all the information you need on where to rewatch the action.

Monday Schedule - Selected Matches

Arthur Ashe Stadium

Stanislas Wawrinka vs. (8) Grigor Dimitrov

Svetlana Kuznetsova vs. (16) Venus Williams

(17) Serena Williams vs. Magda Linette

(1) Rafael Nadal vs. David Ferrer

Louis Armstrong Stadium

(1) Simona Halep vs. Kaia Kanepi

Andy Murray vs. Jack Duckworth

(3) Sloane Stephens vs. Evgeniya Rodina

Victoria Azarenka vs. Viktoria Kuzmanova

(3) Juan Martin del Potro vs. Donald Young

The full schedule is available on the competition's website.

The Tennis Channel and Tennis Channel Everywhere will show a replay of the action from 4 a.m. (ET) on Tuesday.

Day 1 Preview

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The first day at Flushing Meadows is always a treat for fans, and the schedule for Monday's action is poised to yield some fantastic play.

For Nadal, the first round certainly could have been more straightforward. Ferrer, a veteran of the sport, is still a talented operator, and he is likely to be doubly determined to put on a show against his compatriot in what should be his final bow on the U.S. Open stage.

The only time the two have met at this tournament was 11 years ago:

Elsewhere in the men's draw on Monday, Andy Murray will make his return to the Grand Slam stage, playing in one of the big four tournaments for the first time since Wimbledon 2017.

He faces Australia's Jack Duckworth in his opener and will be seeking to make progress towards another triumph at Flushing Meadows, having won this event in 2012.

Murray's comeback means all of the high-profile names in the men's game will be on court at the U.S. Open.

As Stuart Fraser of the Times noted, that's not happened too frequently down the years:

Also on court will be six-time winner of this event Williams. While there have been signs of trademark brilliance from the veteran since her return to the sport after missing time during pregnancy, she hasn't been able to go all the way at recent Grand Slams, losing the Wimbledon final to Kerber this summer.

Williams has still been enjoying herself in the buildup to this huge event, though:

World No. 1 and French Open champion Halep may provide the biggest challenge to Williams, as she's been in fine form throughout the 2018 season.

The WTA Insider Twitter account summed up how dominant the Romanian has been at the top of the women's game:

The draw has also tossed up a huge heavyweight tussle in the opening round, with ATP Tour Finals winner Grigor Dimitrov up against three-time Grand Slam champion Stanislas Wawrinka, whose ranking has dropped due to injury in recent years.

Remarkably, the match is a repeat of their Round 1 showdown at Wimbledon earlier this summer. That encounter didn't disappoint, as Wawrinka recovered from a set down to win in four sets. A repeat of that would be a fitting way to begin the action on Arthur Ashe.