Simms & Lefkoe: Rodgers Gets Paid! Mega NFL Season Preview, Super Bowl Picks

August 30, 2018

Simms & Lefkoe
Simms & LefkoeBleacher Report

It's the Thursday edition of Simms & Lefkoe!

On the latest episode, the guys discuss Aaron Rodgers' new contract and make their predictions for the forthcoming NFL season.

Warning: Contains NSFW language.

