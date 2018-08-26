Premier League Table: 2018 EPL Week 3 Standings and Sunday Results

Stu Forster/Getty Images

Chelsea remain perfect under new manager Maurizio Sarri after earning a 2-1 win against Newcastle United on Sunday.

An own goal from DeAndre Yedlin was the difference in the match as the Blues moved ahead of Watford for second in the Premier League on the goals scored tiebreaker.

Earlier in the day, Watford notched their third straight victory, defeating Crystal Palace on the strength of goals from Roberto Pereyra and Jose Holebas.

Here's a look at the Premier League table after Sunday and an overview of Sunday's action.

Sunday Results

Watford 2-1 Crystal Palace

Newcastle 1-2 Chelsea

Fulham 4-2 Burnley

Premier League Standings (Points, Goal Difference)

1. Liverpool: 9, +7

2. Chelsea: 9, +5

3. Watford: 9, +5

4. Manchester City: 7, +7



5. Bournemouth: 7, +3

6. Tottenham Hotspur: 6, +3

7. Leicester City: 6, +2

8. Everton: 5, +1

9. Manchester United: 3, 0

10. Arsenal: 3, -1

11. Crystal Palace: 3, -1

12. Fulham: 3, -2

13. Brighton and Hove Albion: 3, -2

14. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 2, -2

15. Cardiff City: 2, -2

16. Newcastle United: 1, -2

17. Southampton: 1, -2

18. Burnley: 1, -4

19. Huddersfield Town: 1, -8

20. West Ham United: 0, -7

Full standings available on the Premier League's official site.

Sunday Recap

The Newcastle defense held out for 75 minutes before Eden Hazard gave Chelsea a 1-0 lead from the penalty spot in the 76th minute.

Joselu headed in an equalizer seven minutes later, with Yedlin appearing to foul Olivier Giroud in the buildup to the goal. Yedlin elbowed Giroud in the face before delivering a cross to Joselu at the near post. As a result, many couldn't miss the irony in Yedlin's deflection of Marcos Alonso's shot into the Newcastle goal for Chelsea's winner:

While their dominance wasn't evident in the final score, Chelsea were deserved winners. They maintained 81.1 percent of possession over the 90 minutes.

The Blues' inability to make the most of that possession is somewhat concerning, but it's important to remember Sarri only officially took over in the middle of July. Throw in the fact Sarri was without some of his players for most of the preseason because of the 2018 World Cup, and it's unrealistic to expect Chelsea to fire on all cylinders this early into the 2018-19 season.

The fact they have nine points through the first three weeks is more than enough reason for encouragement.

Likewise, Watford supporters will be over the moon with the Hornets' start:

Pereyra in particular is enjoying a great run of form. The Argentine attacker now has three goals in as many matches—one against Palace and a brace in Watford's opener against Brighton.

Although Richarlison's performances tailed off as the 2017-18 campaign wore on, his £40 million transfer to Everton represented a clear loss to Watford's attack. Beyond signing Gerard Deulofeu, the club didn't go above and beyond in the transfer market to address his departure, either.

If Pereyra's first three games are an indication as to how the rest of his season will go, then Watford may not be all that worse off without Richarlison.

For Fulham, a 4-2 win over Burnley on Sunday eases the pressure a bit after they dropped their first two games of the season by a combined score of 5-1.

Jean Michael Seri lived up to the billing as he helped the Cottagers control 63.8 percent of possession and opened the scoring with a screamer from long range:

Andre Schurrle was also a constant source of headaches for Burnley as he single-handedly accounted for 11 shots, one of which he put away in the 83rd minute.

Fulham will be tested in a big way over the next few weeks. They play Brighton away from home Saturday before tricky fixtures with Manchester City, Watford, Everton and Arsenal.