La Liga Table 2018 Week 2: Standings and Final Scores After Sunday

Real Madrid are top of La Liga after winning 4-1 in Girona on Sunday night. Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema and Sergio Ramos were on the scoresheet as Los Blancos overcame a stunted first-half display to flex their attacking muscle.

The day began with Espanyol scoring an impressive 2-0 win at home to Valencia. Meanwhile, Sevilla and Villarreal played out a 0-0 draw at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium, a game overshadowed by a nasty looking injury suffered by the hosts' left-back Sergio Escudero.

Here are the weekend's scores and updated standings:

Bale proved to be Real's inspiration as the visitors struggled to overcome a 1-0 deficit after Borja Garcia had given Girona an early lead. It took Marco Asensio winning a pair of penalties for Real to get back in it as first Ramos, then Benzema scored from the spot.

The 59th minute provided Bale's moment of magic as he raced clear to meet Isco's pass. Blistering pace left Marc Muniesa trailing, before a powerful finish yielded a landmark goal:

Bale added an assist to his tally by setting Benzema up to complete his brace 10 minutes from time.

Real are still adapting to new manager Julen Lopetegui but emphasised the quality in the squad by winning with room to spare despite being below their best.

By contrast, Villarreal couldn't take three points off Sevilla, thanks largely to the efforts of goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik:

There was concern when Escudero suffered a hard landing on his arm in the final 10 minutes, forcing him to be replaced by Wissam Ben Yedder. While there is no official confirmation on the extent of the injury yet, early impressions from onlookers were grim:

A point took Sevilla third, but the Yellow Submarine's wait for a win goes on.

Goals from Esteban Granero and Borja Iglesias were enough for Espanyol to win an entertaining contest at the RCDE Stadium. Both sides shared 35 shots, but the hosts made the most of theirs, lading nine of 19 on target.

Valencia were unusually off the pace in the final third, with Rodrigo and Santi Mina misfiring. Valencia's case also wasn't helped by a disappointing midfield display as skipper Daniel Parejo struggled to exert any influence and creativity.

Real are setting the early pace, while Espanyol's positive start will have surprised a few.