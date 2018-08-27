Mesut Ozil Reportedly 'Battling for His Arsenal Future' Under Unai Emery

Mesut Ozil Reportedly 'Battling for His Arsenal Future' Under Unai EmeryAugust 27, 2018
Mesut Ozil is reportedly "battling for his Arsenal future" already under new manager Unai Emery.
According to John Cross of the Daily Mirror, the Germany international has been told he must do more on and off the ball by the coach. Ozil missed the team's 3-1 win over West Ham United on Saturday, with Emery denying reports that the pair had fallen out in the buildup to the contest.
"He was then told in training last week that he must work harder as suspicions grew that he could get dropped against West Ham," said Cross. "But on Friday, Ozil missed training with a cold—believed to be the seventh time he has called in sick this year alone—and had to sit out Arsenal's 3-1 victory."
In the piece it's added that Emery's training methods have represented a "rude shock" to some of the Gunners squad, while the former Sevilla and Paris Saint-Germain coach is said to "not care about names or reputations."
Emery is reported to have dropped Aaron Ramsey for the 3-2 loss to Chelsea as he wasn't pleased with his performance in the opening-day defeat to Manchester City. The Welshman was restored to the XI on Saturday, and the coach got a response, as noted by the Guardian's Sachin Nakrani:
Sachin Nakrani @SachinNakrani
One of the reasons Arsenal have taken the lead is here is because of the driving runs of Aaron Ramsey. Broken lines, got in behind the visitors' defence, caused panic and created chances. Something you simply wouldn't have got from Mesut Ozil in the same position.
The challenge will now be on Ozil to produce something similar. Arsenal fans will be hopeful he does, as he will be crucial if the team are going to push for a top-four spot this season.
There was major relief earlier in the year when the German agreed a new contract at the Emirates Stadium, as the potential for him to move on for a bargain price or for free loomed large. As of yet, the new deal hasn't been a trigger for Ozil to kick on, though.
Late last season he continued to flicker in and out of games, while the matches against City and Chelsea saw Ozil on the periphery.
It now appears Emery has questioned the application of the player. James Benge of the Evening Standard noted this is not the first time he's pulled out of a match due to an illness:
James Benge @jamesbenge
Sixth time Ozil has missed a game with illness since start of 2016-17 season. In February Wenger said "his immune system is a bit in trouble at the moment and I don't know why."
Meanwhile, as noted by Miguel Delaney of The Independent, if Ozil is deemed dispensable by Emery in the weeks or months ahead, then handing him a lucrative contract may prove to be a major error:
Miguel Delaney @MiguelDelaney
If Ozil doesn't quite have a place in this team (although obviously early days yet, and I know the reason given today was illness) that new contract looks a millstone. Had heard Wenger was wary about the club offering quite that much in wages.
Ozil will surely be keen to force his way back into the team again, though, especially after committing to the Gunners on a long-term basis. Plus, there's no doubt that when he's in the XI and on song, the German makes this team tick in the final third.
Arsenal travel to Cardiff City on Sunday before the first international break of the 2018-19 campaign. It will be fascinating to see whether or not the Gunners No. 10 is back in the first team or not.
