Real Madrid Transfer News: Kylian Mbappe 'Or Nothing' in Latest Rumours

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Real Madrid would reportedly be ready to make a move for Paris Saint-Germain starlet Kylian Mbappe if the French club are hit with a major punishment for breaching UEFA's Financial Fair Play regulations.

As reported by J.L. Guerrero of AS, PSG are set to learn their fate regarding an investigation into FFP on Monday and Madrid president Florentino Perez is waiting to see if the club face a significant sanction that'd prompt them into selling the France international.

"Without the risk of angering PSG owner Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, and with the English and Italian transfer markets now closed, Florentino Perez would be willing to take advantage of the situation to snap up the young French star. But at this point for Perez, it will be Mbappe or nothing this summer," continued the report.

It's added in the report that PSG star Neymar is of interest to Madrid, but the club have made him the priority signing for next summer. That is if they unable to pull off a late coup of Mbappe before the European transfer window closes on Friday.

Francisco Seco/Associated Press

Guerrero notes that at this point the chances of Madrid getting Mbappe are slim, as the only major punishment dished out to a European giant for FFP breaches was the UEFA Europa League ban administered to AC Milan; that was recently overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport too.

PSG are being investigated in relation to potential unsustainable income streams, including sponsorship from Qatar Tourism.

After his incredible start to life in senior football, you sense Mbappe would be the last player PSG would want to sell at this point. These figures sum up why he's considered the best young player in the world by so many:

Mbappe burst onto the scene with Monaco in 2016-17 and helped them to a shock title triumph before making his switch to PSG.

Following an excellent debut term and a domestic treble with the capital club, Mbappe lit up the FIFA World Cup in Russia, thriving for France. He netted four goals at the tournament, including one in the final, and was the key attacker in Les Bleus' eventual success.

For PSG, having France's best prospect in a generation is a perfect scenario and even though they spent a world-record sum on Neymar in 2017, Mbappe is arguably just as valuable to the team now. These numbers illustrate just how potent the teenager has been in front of goal:

Madrid may look on longingly at Mbappe and he's one of a select few footballers with the potential to be a long-term successor to Cristiano Ronaldo at the Santiago Bernabeu.

But barring a strict ruling from UEFA and a surprise decision from PSG to move the 19-year-old on, Mbappe looks likely to be sticking around at the Parc des Princes for this season at least and potentially for many more years yet.