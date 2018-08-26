US Open Tennis 2018 Draw: Breaking Down TV Schedule and Brackets

John Minchillo/Associated Press

The U.S. Open has had a knack for producing unexpected results over the last decade.

During a time in which men's tennis is controlled by a few stars, a handful of first-time major winners starred on the hard courts of New York.

Since Serena Williams' last triumph at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in 2015, three different women's champions emerged out of the draw.

More of the same is expected to occur during 2018's final major, as a wide array of title contenders are looking to make their mark under the bright lights of Arthur Ashe Stadium.

TV Schedule

ESPN will broadcast the entire tournament, starting August 27 at Noon ET.

Daily coverage from August 27-September 4 runs from Noon to 11 p.m. ET, with the finishing time sometimes pushed back a bit due to long matches.

The women's semifinals will be played under the lights at Arthur Ashe Stadium September 6, with the men's semifinals to follow September 7 starting at 4 p.m. ET.

The women's singles final starts at 4 p.m. ET September 8, while the men's singles final begins at the same time September 9.

In addition to the coverage on ESPN and ESPN2, matches will be streamed on ESPN3 and ESPN+.

Brackets

Men's Singles

Although it's not saying much given the dominance by a small group of players, the U.S. Open has had the most diverse number of men's champions in the last decade of any Grand Slam tournament.

Rafael Nadal contains the most victories in New York during that period with three, while Novak Djokovic took home the crown in 2011 and 2015 and five others won once, including Roger Federer.

Federer, who is seeded second, is in search of his first U.S. Open since 2008, when he reeled off his fifth consecutive title in New York.

If Federer comes out on top, he'll sit behind only Bill Tilden, Richard Sears and William Larned on the all-time U.S. Open victory chart, while Nadal can join John McEnroe with four U.S. Open victories if he prevails over the next two weeks.

Over the course of the last two years, a younger crop of stars emerged on the men's tennis scene, but it's hard to take their title credentials seriously until they unseat the old guard.

Alexander Zverev, who is the No. 4 seed, is the leader of the youth movement, and he enters the final major with three victories on the ATP Tour.

However, Zverev's advanced to a single Grand Slam quarterfinal in his career, with his latest early exit coming in the third round at Wimbledon.

No. 8 Grigor Dimitrov and No. 9 Dominic Thiem are two of the leading contenders to win their first major, with Thiem carrying a bit more experience because of his French Open final defeat to Nadal in June.

The good news for the burgeoning group of stars is six different players advanced to the final in the season's first three majors, but the winners were familiar faces in Federer, Nadal and Djokovic.

For the hierarchy of men's tennis to even be threatened, one of the younger stars must establish his dominance from the start and stay as fresh as possible for the big tests that await in the second week of the tournament.

Women's Singles

Seven previous U.S. Open champions reside in the women's draw, with three of them featuring in the top part of the bracket in Venus Williams, Serena Williams and Svetlana Kuznetsova.

The number seven carries significance in a few other ways entering the U.S. Open, as there's been seven different winners in the last seven majors and Serena Williams is in search of her seventh U.S. Open title.

If Williams captures her first Grand Slam since the 2017 Australian Open, she'll tie Margaret Court for the most major wins in the Open Era.

While most of the focus will be centered on the Williams sisters and their potential third-round meeting, there are plenty of other names to keep an eye on in the women's draw.

No. 1 seed Simona Halep reached the final in her two August tune-ups for the U.S. Open, as he won the Rogers Cup and took second at the Western and Southern Open.

Kiki Bertens defeated Halep in the Cincinnati final after advancing to the quarterfinals in Toronto, but in order to replicate the same form in New York, the No. 13 seed has to get past No. 2 Caroline Wozniacki in the fourth round.

In addition to the Williams sisters, there are plenty of American contenders in the women's draw, including defending champion Sloane Stephens.

With five American women earning seeds, and plenty of unseeded players littered throughout the draw, the United States holds one of the best chances to produce the champion.

Stephens is the only one of the five seeded Americans who won't face a potential third-round clash with a countrywoman, as the Williams sisters and Madison Keys and CoCo Vandeweghe face that reality.

Unlike the men's tournament, the women's bracket possesses a large amount of serious contenders, which should make it the more exciting of the two singles competitions.

