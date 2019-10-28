Courtland Sutton, DaeSean Hamilton, More Fantasy Stock After Joe Flacco's Injury

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos and numerous fantasy football owners across the country can commence panicking as a herniated disk will force Joe Flacco to miss the team's Week 9 matchup with the Cleveland Browns.

The Broncos announced Brandon Allen will start in place of Flacco. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Denver may need to lean on Allen beyond Week 9:

Flacco's injury could be a big problem for Broncos wide receivers Courtland Sutton and DaeSean Hamilton.

With Emmanuel Sanders recovering from a torn Achilles, Sutton arguably entered the season as Denver's No. 1 option through the air. The second-year wideout has 39 receptions for 636 yards and three touchdowns in eight games in 2019.

When Flacco is healthy, Sutton's ceiling doesn't reach too high. He's a lower-end WR1 or WR2 in 12-team standard leagues and isn't consistent enough to go beyond that.

With Allen taking over at quarterback, Sutton's production could take a hit. Sending him to the bench might be a good idea if you have another proven receiver or running back to slot into the starting lineup.

Hamilton was a fantasy afterthought prior to Sanders' departure, catching 11 passes for 106 yards. He provided little return in 2018 as well, when he finished with 30 receptions for 243 yards and two touchdowns.

By trading Sanders, the Broncos moved the 2018 fourth-round draft pick up the depth chart. Hamilton has responded by getting just one target in Sunday's 15-13 defeat to the Indianapolis Colts.

Until he shows otherwise or the Broncos generally upgrade at quarterback from Flacco, the former Penn State star should stay on the waiver wire.

Outside of Sutton and Hamilton, Denver's receiving corps offers little in the way of value. Diontae Spencer and Fred Brown have been on the periphery of the passing game, and rookie tight end Noah Fant isn't getting enough targets to provide any confidence about his week-to-week production.